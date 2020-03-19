Thursday, Mar 19, 2020 | Last Update : 06:52 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex ends 581 points lower, Nifty below 8,300

ANI
Published : Mar 19, 2020, 5:01 pm IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2020, 5:01 pm IST

In money markets, the rupee fell to a low of 75.05 versus the US dollar against the previous close of 74.26

Representative Image (PTI)
 Representative Image (PTI)

Mumbai: Equity indices recovered some lost ground from the intraday low point on thursday but ended over 2 per cent lower due to concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic.

In money markets, the rupee fell to a low of 75.05 versus the US dollar against the previous close of 74.26.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 581 points or 2.01 per cent lower at 28,288 while the Nifty 50 was down by 242 points or 2.42 per cent at 8,263.

All sectoral indices at the National stock exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty auto down by 5.8 per cent, metal by 5.2 per cent, realty by 3.4 per cent and IT by 3 per cent.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel dropped by 18.2 per cent to Rs 122.50 per share while Axis Bank traded lower by 9.6 per cent.

Zee Entertainment closed 13.8 per cent down and ONGC lost by 10.6 per cent. The other prominent losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra.

However, those which gained were ITC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Power Grid Corporation.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1,338 points to close at 19,899, its first close below 20,000 since February 2017. The S&P 500 fell by 5.2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 4.7 per cent to close at 6,990.

As a result, Asian markets traded lower in thursday's session as fears over the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on equity markets.

South Korea's Kospi led the losses with a drop of 8.39 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by 2.61 per cent and Japan's Nikkei erased early gains and to close 1.04 per cent lower.

Tags: benchmark sensex, broader nifty. sensex, coronavirus impact, coronavirus (covid-19), covid 19
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Representative Image (AFP)

Hong Kong stocks finish with more losses

Representative Image (PTI)

Shares of Reliance Industries continue to trade with losses; further tank 8 pc

Bill Gates (file)

What Bill Gates said about coronavirus

Representative Image (PTI)

Economic environment deteriorated significantly, tough decisions necessary: IndiGo

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham