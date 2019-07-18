Thursday, Jul 18, 2019 | Last Update : 04:58 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tanks 318 pts; Nifty closes below 11,600

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2019, 4:03 pm IST

The 30-share Sensex settled 318.18 points or 0.81 per cent lower at 38,897.46.

According to traders, market witnessed across-the-board selling with heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI and Maruti dragging key indices, while gains in HDFC twins capped the losses to some extent. (Photo: File)
 According to traders, market witnessed across-the-board selling with heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI and Maruti dragging key indices, while gains in HDFC twins capped the losses to some extent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Snapping its three-day rising streak, equity benchmark BSE Sensex slumped 318 points Thursday, dragged by a sell-off in index heavyweights RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank and SBI.

The 30-share index settled 318.18 points or 0.81 per cent lower at 38,897.46. It hit an intra-day low of 38,861.25 and a high of 39,204.47. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty broke below the 11,600 mark, ending 90.60 points or 0.78 per cent down at 11,596.90.

During the day, the index hit a low of 11,582.40 and a high of 11,677.15. Yes Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack in absolute terms, cracking 12.85 per cent, after the company reported a massive 92.44 per cent slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.56 crore.

ONGC, Tata Motors, M&M, Maruti, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, TCS, SBI and HCL Tech lost up to 4.24 per cent. On the other hand, HDFC was the top gainer, rallying 2.26 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and ITC that rose up to 0.31 per cent.

According to traders, market witnessed across-the-board selling with heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI and Maruti dragging key indices, while gains in HDFC twins capped the losses to some extent.

Weakness in other Asian and European markets too weighted on investor sentiment here, they said. Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.04 per cent lower, Hang Seng fell 0.46 per cent, Kospi 0.31 and Nikkei dropped 1.97 per cent.

Bourses in Europe were also trading in the red in their respective early sessions. On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to 68.95 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.33 per cent to USD 63.87 per barrel.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The AISAM panel would be meeting soon, most probably after the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session on July 26. (Representational Image)

Amit Shah to head ministerial panel on Air India sale

The changes would ensure that indirect taxation-related matter would have greater simplicity and be effective, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

7 indirect tax-related laws being amended: FM Sitharaman

Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Crude oil futures fall on global cues

Carlos Ghosn is accused of under-reporting millions of dollars in income at Nissan and of of using company funds for personal expenses -- charges he denies. (Photo: File | AP)

Ghosn sues Nissan and Mitsubishi for breach of contract: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

2

HC allows Punjab man to give ration, clothes in alimony to estranged wife

3

Woman boards luggage belt assuming it'll take her to plane; see video

4

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

5

Australian boy, 4, says he is Princess Diana's reincarnation

more

Editors' Picks

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham