Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

86th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

367,264

13,107

Recovered

194,438

6,889

Deaths

12,262

341

Maharashtra116752591665651 Tamil Nadu5019327624576 Delhi47102276241904 Gujarat25148174381561 Uttar Pradesh151819239465 Rajasthan1354210467313 West Bengal123006532506 Madhya Pradesh112448388482 Haryana88323952130 Karnataka77344804102 Andhra Pradesh7071351390 Bihar6810457139 Telangana56753071192 Jammu and Kashmir5298278163 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
  Business   Market  18 Jun 2020  Fuel prices hit new high, petrol hiked by 53 paise, diesel by 64 paise on 12th day
Business, Market

Fuel prices hit new high, petrol hiked by 53 paise, diesel by 64 paise on 12th day

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2020, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2020, 11:50 am IST

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT

Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 53 paise per litre and diesel by 64 paise a litre. (PTI Photo)
  Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 53 paise per litre and diesel by 64 paise a litre. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday was hiked by 53 paise per litre and diesel by 64 paise a litre, the 12th straight day of increase in rates that now totals to Rs 6.55 for petrol and Rs 7.04 for diesel.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 77.81 per litre from Rs 77.28, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 76.43 a litre from Rs 75.79, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

 

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the 12th daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

In 12 hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 6.55 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.04 a litre.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices to two decade low.

International oil prices have since rebounded and oil firms are now adjusting retail rates in line with them.

Tags: petrol price, diesel price, fuel prices, petrol diesel, coronavirus lockdown, unemployment crisis, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Centre to withdraw 96% of Rs 4 lakh crore AGR related dues raised against PSUs. (PTI Photo)

AGR dues: Withdrawing 96% of Rs 4 lakh crore raised against PSUs, Centre tells SC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi launches coal mines auction, says India must become self-reliant in energy sector

Unionized hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo)

US jobless claims remain high, second wave of layoffs blamed

Fitch cut its outlook for India to “negative” from “stable” on Thursday. (PTI/AFP Photo)

Fitch cuts India's outlook to 'negative'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham