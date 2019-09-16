Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tanks 261 points, Nifty holds 11,000; OMC worst hit

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 3:53 pm IST

After touching a low of 37,174.97, the 30-share index ends 261.68 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 37,123.31.

The broader Nifty drops 79.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 11,003.50.
 The broader Nifty drops 79.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 11,003.50.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex closed over 250 points lower on Monday, dragged by oil and gas stocks, stoked by a massive surge in global crude prices.

After touching a low of 37,174.97, the 30-share index ends 261.68 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 37,123.31, while the broader Nifty drops 79.80 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 11,003.50. 

According to experts, domestic equities plunged after global oil benchmark Brent crude price skyrocketed as drones attacked two Saudi Arabian plants on Saturday.

The attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels reportedly shut down six per cent of the global oil supply.

After the drone attack on one of the world's biggest oil producers Saudi Aramco, global crude prices surge by almost 12 per cent which is the biggest surge since 1988, said Ashish Nanda EVP and Business Head - PCG, Commodities and Currency Business, Kotak Securities.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Spot gold price for 24 Karat in Delhi was trading up by Rs 460 to Rs 38,860 on weaker rupee. The spot rupee fell by 52 paise against the dollar on higher oil prices, said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.

Gold prices rally Rs 460 on weak rupee, rise in crude prices

An Air India spokesperson on Monday said AIAHL's bond issue with a three-year tenure of Rs 1,000 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 6,000 crore has been fully subscribed at 6.99 per cent. (Representational Image)

Air India Assets Holdings' bond issue fully subscribed; raises Rs 7,000 crore

In June-end, the investment was at Rs 81,913 crore, while it was at Rs 82,619 crore in the end of May and Rs 81,220 crore in April-end.

P-note investments continue to drop; stands at Rs 79,088-cr in Aug-end

The 101.5 kg bebek, manufactured in Jakarta and engineered for Africa, boasts of a reliable fuel-efficient engine.

TVS Motor company launches new TVS NEO NX in Mali

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 has this one unexpectedly surprising statistic

2

Redmi K20 Pro review- A Pro in value for money

3

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will amaze you

4

Skip the flagships: Cheap 5G smartphones are coming soon

5

Forget about Apple AirPods; gorgeous vivo TWS Earphone is just around the corner

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham