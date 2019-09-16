Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex cracks nearly 300 points; oil and gas stocks tank

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 10:32 am IST

After touching a low of 37,111.29, the 30-share index was trading 210.02 points, or 0.56 per cent, lower at 37,174.97.

The broader Nifty fell 64.15 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 11,011.75.
 The broader Nifty fell 64.15 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 11,011.75.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged nearly 300 points in early session on Monday, dragged by oil and gas stocks, stoked by a massive surge in global crude prices.

After touching a low of 37,111.29, the 30-share index was trading 210.02 points, or 0.56 per cent, lower at 37,174.97 at 1000 hours, while the broader Nifty fell 64.15 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 11,011.75.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer settled 280.71 points higher at 37,384.99, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 93.10 points up at 11,075.90.

According to experts, domestic equities plunged after global oil benchmark Brent crude price skyrocketed as drones attacked two Saudi Arabian plants on Saturday.

The attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels reportedly shut down six per cent of the global oil supply.

After the drone attack on one of the world's biggest oil producers Saudi Aramco, global crude prices surge by almost 12 per cent which is the biggest surge since 1988, said Ashish Nanda EVP and Business Head - PCG, Commodities and Currency Business, Kotak Securities.

"It would certainly impact emerging countries like India in the medium term as uncertainties will keep market sentiment volatile, he added.

The spike in crude oil rates will affect the fiscal position of net energy importers like India, experts said.

Shares of oil and gas companies HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Castrol India and Reliance Industries plunged up to 7 per cent.

A huge depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar too spooked investors here, traders said. The local unit cracked 68 paise to 71.60 against the US currency in early trade.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade on included Asian Paints, RIL, Yes Bank, HDFC, SBI, Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel and Axis Bank, falling up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, ONGC, TCS, HUL, TechM, PowerGrid, Sun Pahrma, Infosys, ITC, HCL Tech and NTPC rose up to 2.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled over Rs 70,000 crore of measures for exporters and the real estate sector, including about Rs 30,000 crore new spending in plans such as setting up of a stressed asset fund, as part of efforts to boost economic growth from a six-year low.

Market participants are also eyeing wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data scheduled to be announced later in the day.

The decision on interest rates and the statement from the US Federal Reserve chief after Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meet (starting on Tuesday) would be most crucial news for global markets, experts said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions, while Hang Seng cracked 1 per cent.

On Friday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 405.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 209.56 crore, provisional data showed.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

As per industry statistics, there are close to 42 million SME enterprises in India across manufacturing, infrastructure, food processing, packaging, chemicals, IT and the service industry.

Enabling SMEs to drive the Indian economy to a brighter future

Shifu Orboot, a one-of-its-kind globe enhanced by AR, that allows children to explore the world beyond boundaries.

Shifu an interactive AR gaming system to stimulate STEM skills

Theme for this year is to focus on ‘Empowering Women in the Maritime Community’

SHM Shipcare celebrates ‘Women in Maritime’ 2019

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Centre should take CMs' views on changing Finance Commission's: Manmohan Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget about Apple AirPods; gorgeous vivo TWS Earphone is just around the corner

2

Stunning iPhone 11 concept video is way better than Apple iPhone 11

3

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

4

Top 5 WhatsApp features every user needs to know

5

Blockbuster OnePlus 7T Pro leak reveals awesome new features

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham