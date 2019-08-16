Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

Sensex sinks over 300 points; metal, auto stocks drag

Published : Aug 16, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 10:14 am IST

The 30-share index pared some opening losses to trade 248.25 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 37,063.28 at 0930 hours.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 300 points in early trade on Friday tracking losses in metal, auto, IT and banking stocks.

The 30-share index pared some opening losses to trade 248.25 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 37,063.28 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty too fell 67.45 points or 0.61 per cent to 10,961.95 in morning trade.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share index settled 353.37 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 37,311.53. The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,000-mark, jumping 103.55 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 11,029.40.

The stock market was closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.

While, Yes Bank, ONGC, ITC, Bajaj Finance and HUL rose up to 1.37 per cent.

According to experts, rising concerns of an economic slowdown, weak earnings and global trade volatility has been weighing on investor sentiment.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi comprehensively reviewed the state of the economy with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as his government scrambled for solutions to tackle a fast-spreading slowdown in various sectors, which is eroding wealth and causing job losses.

India's economic growth has slowed to 6.8 per cent in 2018-19 - the slowest pace since 2014-15, consumer confidence is waning and foreign direct investment has plateaued. International trade and currency war is further aggravating the problem.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,614.63 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,619.82 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei were trading on a positive note in their respective late morning sessions, while Kospi slipped in the red.

Bourses on Wall Street ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 16 paise versus the dollar against its previous close to trade at 71.43 in early session.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.86 per cent to trade at 58.73 per barrel.

Traders said cautious opening in domestic equities, rising crude oil prices, strengthening of the greenback vis-a-vis other currencies overseas weighed on the local unit.

Rupee slips 20 paise to 71.47 vs USD in early trade

CBDT circular with this effect 'brings in more safeguard by requiring assessing officers to procure his or her supervisor's consent before starting on any inquiry under the angel tax provision against a start-up company which has not got DPIIT approval,' S. Vasudevan, Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan said.

CBDT's procedure for pending angel tax assessment cases to help startups: Experts

The company expects its Paytm Inbox service to accelerate the growth as it has garnered 27 million monthly active users and expects additional 60-70 million new customers to come on board by end of the current fiscal year.

Paytm to invest Rs 750 cr to reach 250 million monthly active users by March

The company already has a centre in Gurugram where it has 550 employees and plans to double its overall India headcount to over 1,000 by the end of 2020.

Insuretech firm SE2 opens Pune centre

