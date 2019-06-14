Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

Sensex closes 289.29 points lower at 39,452, bank stocks drag

Published : Jun 14, 2019, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 4:00 pm IST

Bucking the weak market trend, L&T, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, PowerGrid and TCS rose up to 0.80 per cent.

According to experts, domestic market ended significantly lower tracking weak cues from global markets amid continued uncertainty over US-China trade talks and escalating tensions between the US and Iran after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.
Mumbai: Extending its losses for the third straight session, benchmark BSE Sensex slumped 289 points on Friday, dragged by banking stocks amid weak cues from global markets.

After cracking nearly 400 points during the day, the BSE gauge settled 289.29 points, or 0.73 per cent, lower at 39,452.07. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,363.45 and a high of 39,799.90.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 90.75 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close at 11,823.30. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,797.70 and a high of 11,911.85.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, HUL and Hero MotoCorp, falling up to 4.36 per cent.

After spiking over 4 per cent over the past two days, Brent crude futures pared gains to trade 0.11 per cent lower at USD 61.24 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, while Tokyo stocks ended in the green, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed lower.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in early deals. On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 19 paise to 69.69 against the US dollar intra-day.

