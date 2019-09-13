Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

Business, Market

Market opens on a positive note; Yes Bank cracks 4 per cent

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 10:21 am IST

The 30-share index pared most gains to trade 9.23 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 37,113.51.

The broader Nifty slipped 4.95 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,977.85.
 The broader Nifty slipped 4.95 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,977.85.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in early session on Friday, driven by by gains in IT and auto stocks, amid positive domestic and global cues.

After touching a high of 37,244.34, the 30-share index pared most gains to trade 9.23 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 37,113.51 at 0950 hours, while the broader Nifty slipped 4.95 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,977.85.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 166.54 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 37,104.28, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 52.90 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 10,982.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack on Friday included Infosys, TCS, Kotak Bank, Maruti, M&M, Tech Mahindra, HUL, HCL Tech, ITC and PowerGrid, rising up to 1.16 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, L&T, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank fell up to 4 per cent.

According to traders, besides positive cues from global markets, domestic benchmarks rose amid hopes of another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Driven by costlier food items, retail inflation inched up to 10-month high of 3.21 per cent in August but remained within the RBI's comfort level and may prompt the central bank for one more round of rate cut as another set of government data revealed industrial production growth slowed to 4.3 per cent in July.

Buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also buoyed investor sentiment here, traders said.

On Thursday, FPIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 783.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 126.82 crore, provisional data showed.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Japan were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions, while those exchanges on Wall Street too ended higher amid signs of easing trade-war tensions between the United States and China.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would delay hiking tariffs on some Chinese goods, just hours after Beijing announced it would remove a range of American products from its own planned levies.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank announced a massive package of rate cuts and economic stimulus.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 15 paise against its previous close to 70.98 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.28 per cent to 60.21 per barrel (intra-day).

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Forex traders said, easing crude oil prices supported the local unit.

Rupee rises 26 paise against USD in early trade

The default by DHFL is towards principal and interest on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 350 crore issued by it, DHFL.

DHFL, Altico default on payments

The government on its part has also been taking steps to increase liquidity in the NBFC sector, which was hit after default by IL&FS Group.

RBI increases banks' loan exposure limit to single NBFC

The broad market indices like the BSE Small-Cap Index gained, thereby outperforming the Sensex/Nifty. The market breadth was positive on the BSE/NSE.

Nifty likely to see upside bounce from the lows

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple's horrible misses so far this year

2

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: King Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

3

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

4

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

5

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham