Sensex drops over 600 points; RIL soars 12 per cent

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex ended over 600 points lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and ITC, amid weak global cues.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), however, capped the losses on the index by rallying over 12 per cent.

The 30-share index closed 623.75 points or 1.66 per cent down at 36,958.16. Similarly, the broader Nifty fell 183.80 points or 1.65 per cent to 10,925.85.

On the other hand, RIL rallied to become the biggest gainer, after Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced plans to sell stakes in the firm's oil and chemicals business to Saudi oil giant Aramco and in fuel retail network to BP plc for Rs 1.15 lakh crore, and said its telecom unit Jio will begin offering fibre-based broadband services from next month.

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 203.73 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 606.92 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Kospi, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei were trading in significantly lower in their respective late morning sessions. On the other hand, bourses on Wall Street ended lower on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 30 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.08 in early session. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.15 per cent to trade at 58.49 per barrel.