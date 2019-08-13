Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex drops over 200 points; RIL soars 8 per cent

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 10:00 am IST

The 30-share index settled 254.55 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 37,581.91.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,109.65.
 The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,109.65.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and ITC, amid weak global cues.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), however, capped the losses on the index by rallying over 8 per cent. The 30-share index was trading 240.75 points or 0.64 per cent down at 37,341.16 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty fell 62.80 points or 0.57 per cent to 11,046.85 in morning trade.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share index settled 254.55 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 37,581.91. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 per cent to 11,109.65. Financial markets were closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.

Top losers in the Sensex pack during early trade included NTPC, Bharti Airtel, M&M, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, TechM, Infosys, PowerGrid, L&T and ITC, cracking up to 4.45 per cent.

On the other hand, RIL rallied to become the biggest gainer, after Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced plans to sell stakes in the firm's oil and chemicals business to Saudi oil giant Aramco and in fuel retail network to BP plc for Rs 1.15 lakh crore, and said its telecom unit Jio will begin offering fibre-based broadband services from next month.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Asian Paints were the other gainers, rising up to 2 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 203.73 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 606.92 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Kospi, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei were trading in significantly lower in their respective late morning sessions. On the other hand, bourses on Wall Street ended lower on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 30 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.08 in early session. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.15 per cent to trade at 58.49 per barrel. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other overseas currencies and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit.

Rupee falls 38 paise; touches 71 level against US dollar

In the last four months alone, the company has outstripped the total business done in the previous year.

University Living registers a 300 pc growth in its global business in FY 2019

Most start-ups provide an average of 10 jobs though the really successful ones provide jobs to hundreds if not thousands

New wave Entrepreneurs creating jobs

Tata Motors saw its sales going down by 34 percent to 32,938 units.

The flip side to the ongoing recession in the Auto Industry!

MOST POPULAR

1

Fresh OnePlus 7T Pro leak showcases ambitious plans

2

Exciting 2019 iPhone leak could be a ‘One more thing…’ moment

3

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

4

Pornhub isn’t buying Tumblr; porn ban still in place

5

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham