Sensex down 2,548.94, Nifty 729.95 loses points in opening trade

People watch the stock prices on a screen on the facade of the BSE building as the Sensex plunges in Mumbai, March 13, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai: Stock exchanges halted trading for 45 minutes as the Sensex and Nifty hit lower circuit limits.

The BSE Sensex tanked 2,548.94 points to 30,229.20 in the opening session, and the Nifty plunged 729.95 pts to 8,860.20.