Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rises over 150 points ahead of key macro data releases

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 10:17 am IST

After touching a high of 37,421.13, the 30-share index was trading 129.68 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 37,400.50.

The broader Nifty rose 34.65 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,035.60.
 The broader Nifty rose 34.65 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,035.60.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 150 points in early session on Thursday, driven by by gains in banking, metal and energy stocks, ahead of key macroeconomic data releases.

After touching a high of 37,421.13, the 30-share index was trading 129.68 points, or 0.35 per cent, higher at 37,400.50 at 0940 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 34.65 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,070.35.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 125.37 points, or 0.34 per cent, higher at 37,270.82. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.65 points, or 0.30 per cent, to finish at 11,035.70.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack on Wednesday included Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, HDFC, SBI, M&M, Maruti and HCL Tech, rising up to 2.43 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Axis Bank fell up to 2.72 per cent.

On Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 266.89 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 1,132.42 crore, provisional data showed.

Besides positive cues from global markets, domestic investors are waiting factory output and inflation data, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.

"The recent announcement related to government's intent to front load capital investments in infrastructure development to support the economy has also boosted the sentiments," said Gaurav Dua, Senior VP, Head  Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Japan and Korea were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions amid hopes of a resolution in the US-China trade tiff and expectations that the European Central Bank would kick off monetary easing by global central banks.

On Wall Street, bourses ended significantly higher on Wednesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 33 paise against its previous close at 71.33 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.43 per cent to 61.24 per barrel (intra-day).

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

India has 46 per cent of the car buyers who are first time users.

Maruti differs with Sitharaman, says Ola, Uber not big factor in auto crisis

Yahoo Japan aims to buy 50.1 per cent Zozo, whose market value was 680 billion yen.

Yahoo Japan bids for control of fashion e-tailer Zozo for USD 3.7 billion

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled for the day at 71.66 against the US dollar.

Rupee rises 36 paise against US dollar in early trade

Amazon.in is yet to announce its sale dates. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon India expands delivery network ahead of festive sales

MOST POPULAR

1

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

2

Apple made three unforgivable iPhone 11 Pro mistakes

3

Genius iPhone 11 Pro parody video is hilarious work of art

4

‘Should be a great lover’: Supreme Court to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

5

Realme 5 Pro review: Beauty meets beast!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham