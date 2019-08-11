Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

Seven of top-10 cos add Rs 87,966 cr in m-cap; HUL, HDFC Bank shine

Published : Aug 11, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 11:46 am IST

TCS, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other firms which saw a rise in their market capitalisation.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) zoomed Rs 22,145.92 crore to Rs 3,98,290.92 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 18,264.93 crore to Rs 6,23,892.08 crore.
New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 87,965.88 crore in market valuation last week, with HUL and HDFC Bank topping the chart.

While Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other firms which saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, RIL, ITC and SBI suffered losses.

HDFC's valuation advanced Rs 15,148.15 crore to Rs 3,81,619.34 crore and that of TCS rallied Rs 14,840.68 crore to Rs 8,42,635.51 crore.

Infosys gained Rs 6,335.19 crore to reach Rs 3,39,372.78 crore in market valuation, while that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 6,237.72 crore to Rs 2,71,360.08 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,993.29 crore to Rs 2,92,866.47 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) dropped Rs 15,261.1 crore to Rs 2,60,018.56 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tumbled Rs 14,072.8 crore to Rs 7,36,602.08 crore.

ITC's valuation declined by Rs 12,606.9 crore to Rs 3,12,146.38 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, TCS remained at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 463.69 points or 1.24 per cent.

