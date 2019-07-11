Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:23 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex closes 266 points higher; auto stocks rally

PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 4:06 pm IST

After rising as much as 335 points, the 30-share index settled 266.07 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 38,823.11.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 84 points, or 0.73 per cent, higher at 11,582.90.
 The broader NSE Nifty ended 84 points, or 0.73 per cent, higher at 11,582.90.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose 266 points on Thursday, led by metal, auto and financial stocks amid positive global market sentiment after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a rate cut later this month.

After rising as much as 335 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 266.07 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 38,823.11. The index hit an intra-day high of 38,892.50 and a low of 38,631.31. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 84 points, or 0.73 per cent, higher at 11,582.90.

During the day, it touched a high of 11,599 and a low of 11,519.50. Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 4.46 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, SBI, M&M, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and HDFC twins too rose up to 3.63 per cent. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Yes Bank, TCS, L&T, Axis Bank and NTPC fell up to 1.27 per cent.

"Indian markets opened positively for the first time post budget, taking cues from Asian markets which ended with handsome gains after US Fed signalled at interest rate cut soon in the face of some weakening economic data," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

In his congressional testimony on Wednesday, Powell confirmed that the US economy was still under threat of a slowdown, and that the Fed was ready to "act as appropriate" to boost growth.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the green. Equities in Europe were also trading higher in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 14 paise to 68.43 against the US dollar (intra-day). The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.61 per cent to USD 67.42 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Globally spot gold was trading at USD 1,420.80 an ounce. Similarly, silver was also up at USD 15.24 per ounce in New York.

Gold prices zoom Rs 930 on firm global cues

“Since India’s election period has now passed, USTR officials are visiting India for relationship-building with Indian government counterparts,” a USTR spokesperson said. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

India-US trade talks to restart Friday amid few signs of a compromise

Two-wheeler and three-wheeler makers had expressed concerns over proposal to shift to 100 per cent EVs.

Auto industry to conduct study on EV migration, to discuss with govt

Renault Duster is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Renault launches facelifted duster at Rs 7.99 Lakh

MOST POPULAR

1

Kartik Aaryan buys flat in Mumbai and it has very interesting backstory; read

2

Renault launches facelifted duster at Rs 7.99 Lakh

3

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fi spied

4

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

5

'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor to marry beau Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Find out

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham