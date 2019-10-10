Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex plunges 297 points; IndusInd Bank tanks 6.15 per cent

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 4:07 pm IST

The broader NSE Nifty fell 78.75 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 11,234.55.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, falling up to 6.15 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Top laggards in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, falling up to 6.15 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 297 points on Thursday, dragged by heavy losses in banking, auto and metal stocks amid muted earnings outlook.

After sinking 375 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 297.55 points, or 0.78 per cent, lower at 37,880.40. It hit an intra-day low of 37,802.93 and a high of 38,130.23. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 78.75 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 11,234.55.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel, falling up to 6.15 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, RIL, HUL, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto rose up to 5.05 per cent. Weak earnings outlook weighed on domestic investor sentiment, traders said.

Kicking off the earnings season, IndusInd Bank's Q2 consolidated net profit jumped 52.2 per cent, but gross non-performing assets rose to 2.19 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2019, from 1.09 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service on Thursday slashed its 2019-20 GDP growth forecast for India to 5.8 per cent from 6.2 per cent earlier, saying the economy was experiencing a pronounced slowdown which is partly related to long-lasting factors.

According to a Motilal Oswal report, the second quarter earnings season will be tepid and uneventful. Underlying demand slowdown in the domestic economy and weak global commodities prices are expected to take a toll on earnings.

Echoing the outlook, Sunil Tirumalai, Head of Research and Strategist, Emkay Global Financial Services, expects growth trends to weaken further from Q1 levels, with the decline led by auto, telecom, power, IT services and pharma sectors.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Nikkei settled on a positive note, while Kospi closed in the green. Equities in Europe were trading higher in early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.04 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.74 per cent to USD 57.89 per barrel.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

According to Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range for the first half of the session but was weighed down following sell-off in domestic equities.

Rupee settles flat as US-China trade talks kept investors edgy

This brings an end to recent uncertanity and the Bank will continue to work towards raising capital as per the permitted modes in compliance with all applicable Acts and Regulations, Laxmi Vilas Bank's chief financial officer S Sundar said.

Merger failure: Lakshmi Vilas Bank confident of raising capital

Gold was trading marginally higher by Rs 3 at Rs 39,375 per 10 gram. (Photo: Representational)

Gold prices remain unchanged; silver marginally down

Headline consumer price index inflation likely jumped in September on the back of a surge in onion prices. But that will hardly bring tears to the eyes of the RBI, as it is likely to have stayed below the 4.0 per cent target, said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics.

Inflation increased in September but won't 'bring tears' to RBI: Report

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham