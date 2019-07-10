-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:23 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex ends 174 points lower; Bajaj Finance loses 5 per cent

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 4:16 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 4:16 pm IST

After swinging nearly 400 points during the day, Sensex settled 173.78 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,557.04.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, losing 4.91 per cent. (Photo: File)
 Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, losing 4.91 per cent. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex ended 174 points lower after choppy trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in oil and gas, power, metal and auto stocks.

After swinging nearly 400 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 173.78 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,557.04. The index hit an intra-day low of 38,474.66 and a high of 38,854.85.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 57 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 11,498.90 in its fourth straight day of losses. During the day, the index hit a low of 11,475.65 and a high of 11,593.70.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, losing 4.91 per cent.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services too finished 1.16 per cent lower after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Bajaj Auto and SBI also ended up to 2.94 per cent lower.

Auto stocks fell after the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported a decline in sales of all vehicle categories in June.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid bucked the weak market trend, rising up to 1.81 per cent.

According to traders, investors also turned nervous after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on India for imposing tariffs on American products.

Trump said it was "no longer acceptable", days after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and agreed to sort out the trade related issues.

Later this week, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Energy Secretary Rick Perry are scheduled to address a major India centric conference in Washington DC.

Global markets, meanwhile, were awaiting cues from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congress, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei ended in the red, while Hang Seng and Kospi settled higher.

Equities in Europe were trading lower in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 68.57 against the US dollar (intra-day).

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 1.79 per cent to USD 65.31 per barrel.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Experts said surcharge on capital gain on companies is lesser and, therefore, these FPIs could choose to come as a company, if they wanted to pay a lesser surcharge. (Photo: Representational)

FPIs can opt for corporate route to avail lower tax surcharge: CBDT chief

The proposed code enhances the coverage of workers manifold as it would be applicable to all establishments employing 10 or more workers. (Representional Image)

Cabinet approves bill to merge 13 labour laws into single code

Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said as per data available for 2018, 5.54 lakh villages are covered with mobile services, while 43,088 villages are not covered. (Photo: File | ANI)

Telcos to install over 57,500 mobile towers in rural areas in FY'20: Prasad

Sovereign gold also held steady at Rs 27,300 per eight gram. (Photo: Representational)

Gold, silver prices remain flat

MOST POPULAR

1

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

2

Food prepared by inmates of Kerala jail to be available online

3

Don't be lazy, 'spend whole day eating': Xi to officials

4

Watch: Salman, Prabhudheva or Sudeep, who danced better on Urvashi song?

5

Has Shahid Kapoor hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore per film after Kabir Singh's success?

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham