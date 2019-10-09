Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty snap losing streak ahead of earnings season

REUTERS
Published : Oct 9, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 4:06 pm IST

NSE Nifty ended 1.74 pc higher at 11,319.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.72 pc at 38,177.95.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is expected to report its results on Thursday, marking the start of the quarterly earnings season. (Photo: File)
 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is expected to report its results on Thursday, marking the start of the quarterly earnings season. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Indian shares closed 1.7 per cent higher on Wednesday after six consecutive sessions of declines, with the banking sector leading gains, as investors geared up for second-quarter corporate earnings.

Company earnings for the year ending March 2020 are expected to receive a boost after the Indian government moved to slash corporate taxes last month to 22 per cent from 30 per cent.

“The second-quarter earnings season is unfolding and there are expectations of it being a little bit better,” said Gaurang Shah, senior vice president at Geojit Financial Services, referring to the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30. “Both Q3 and Q4 are going to be much more better.”

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is expected to report its results on Thursday, marking the start of the quarterly earnings season.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.74 per cent higher at 11,319.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.72 per cent at 38,177.95.

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd gained 5.5 per cent, topping both the NSE and BSE indexes.

Beaten-down stocks of state-run lenders gained sharply, with the Nifty PSU bank index closing 3.1 per cent firmer, after losing 17 per cent in the previous two weeks.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From Business

Tomato prices have increased sharply in the last few days as the supply has been affected because of floods and heavy rains in the key growing states, said a wholesale trader at Azadpur Mandi.

Now, tomato price soar to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi

In the international market, gold was trading above USD 1,500 an ounce in New York on trade talk worries and economic growth concerns. (Photo: ANI)

Gold prices gain Rs 315 on strong global cues

Today we received Certificate from Guinness World Records confirming of this unique achievement for organizing the longest Human Towel Chain. We are very happy to have set the record which will in addition to giving a boost to the industry for growth and unit, it also brings Solapur on the World Map, said Rajesh Goski, President, TDF.

Solapur enters Guinness records for longest terry towel human chain

GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata flights three days in a week.

GoAir launches non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru, Kolkata

MOST POPULAR

1

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

2

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

3

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

4

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

5

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham