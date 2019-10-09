Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex, Nifty cautious in early trade amid weak global cues, fund outflows

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 10:27 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 36.04 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 37,568.02.

The broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40.
 The broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading on a cautious note in morning trade on Wednesday amid growing uncertainty over US-China trade talks and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index was trading 36.04 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 37,568.02 in the early trade; while the broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40, showing a marginal gain of 1.00 points or 0.01 per cent.

Top Sensex gainers in early session included ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, L&T, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank, rising up to 1.39 per cent.

On the other hand, top losers were Yes Bank, HCL Tech, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys, falling up to 8.33 per cent.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Dussehra'.

On Monday, the Sensex settled at 37,531.98 points, down by 141.33 points or 0.38 per cent as 24 of its components posted losses. Broader NSE Nifty dropped by 48.35 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 11,126.40.

Ahead of scheduled high level trade talks between the US and Chinese officials on Thursday, Washington announced restrictions on 28 Chinese entities over human rights violations. The fresh developments weighed heavily on investors' sentiments globally.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund has forecasted the weakest growth in a decade following tariff disputes.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in equities, offloaded shares worth Rs 494.21 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. On Friday, FPIs had sold equities worth Rs 682.93 crore on net basis.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated by 9 paise to 71.11 against the US dollar in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading lower, while those in Seoul were trading in the green.

Shares on Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.33 per cent to USD 58.05 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The extension is effective from October 10 October to April 9 next year. (Photo: ANI)

RBI extends Chhibber's term as J&K Bank's interim CMD for 6 months

The cut in MCLR follows a 25 bps reduction in repo rate by the RBI last week.

SBI lowers rates on non-repo-linked loans by 10 bps

China warned the United States to stop interfering in its affairs. (Photo: File | Representational)

US visa move against China casts pall over talks to end trade war

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.04 per cent to 99.09.

Rupee slips 20 paise against dollar in early trade

MOST POPULAR

1

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

2

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

3

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

5

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham