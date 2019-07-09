Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex ends marginally higher; TCS falls 2 per cent

PTI
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 4:14 pm IST

After swinging 378 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 10.25 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 38,730.82.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL and Bharti Airtel, ending up to 5.60 per cent higher. (Photo: File)
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL and Bharti Airtel, ending up to 5.60 per cent higher. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex ended marginally higher after a volatile trade on Tuesday, snapping its two-day falling streak on the back of gains in index heavyweights RIL, L&T and Bajaj Finance.

After swinging 378 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 10.25 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 38,730.82. The index hit an intra-day low of 38,435.87 and a high of 38,814.23.

The broader NSE Nifty, on the other hand, ended 2.70 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 11,555.90 in its third straight day of losses. During the day, the index hit a low of 11,461.00 and a high of 11,582.55.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL and Bharti Airtel, ending up to 5.60 per cent higher.

TCS was the biggest loser in the index, dropping 2.05 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Yes Bank, ITC, HCL Tech, Maruti, Asian Paints, HDFC duo and Kotak Bank too fell up to 1.88 per cent.

According to traders, gains in energy, oil & gas and healthcare stocks led to the rebound in the domestic market.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi ended lower, while Nikkei settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were also trading lower in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee rebounded to trade flat at 68.64 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.39 per cent higher at 64.36 per barrel.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity plummeted Rs 600 each to Rs 34,870 per 10 gram and Rs 34,700 per 10 gram, respectively, in the national capital. (Photo: Representational)

Gold plunges Rs 600 on weak global cues, muted demand

Consumers can only order their product through EESL's dedicated online portal of EESL Mart, said EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar. (Representational image)

EESL begins sale of energy efficient 5.4-star rating air conditioners

In 2011, Axis Bank acquired 4 per cent stake in Max Life for an undisclosed value.

No proposal with Irdai for 10 per cent stake sale in Max Life to Axis bank: MFS

Now, for the first time, the government is noting the very, very soft interest rates in overseas markets. So, why would we not do that (borrow from overseas), said Dinesh Kanabar, Chief Executive of the Mumbai-based Dhruva Advisors LLP. (Photo: Representational)

India likely to raise funds from interest-soft overseas markets

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

2

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

3

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

4

Nokia 9 PureView India release coming soon; this time for real

5

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham