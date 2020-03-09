Monday, Mar 09, 2020 | Last Update : 01:57 PM IST

Business, Market

Rupee slips below 74/USD amid Coronavirus fears

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2020, 10:29 am IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2020, 10:29 am IST

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, tanked 30 per cent to USD 31.69 per barrel

Coronavirus has already had its toll on the Indian indices and the recent RBI's crackdown on Yes Bank has done further damage to the Indian stock market, say experts. PTI photo
 Coronavirus has already had its toll on the Indian indices and the recent RBI's crackdown on Yes Bank has done further damage to the Indian stock market, say experts. PTI photo

Mumbai: The Indian rupee continued its downward journey on Monday, sliding another 16 paise to 74.03 against the US dollar in opening trade, tracking weak opening in domestic equities amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows dragged the local unit.

Though weakening of the American currency in the overseas market and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee, but traders believe there is mounting fears of recession in major economies due to the coronavirus outbreak and this could weigh on the local unit.

The rupee opened weak at 73.99 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 74.03, down 16 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 73.87 against the US dollar on Friday.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,735 by the end of Sunday which included 3,119 people who have died so far, 19,016 patients undergoing treatment and 58,600 patients discharged after recovery, China's National Health Commission, (NHC) said.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, tanked 30 per cent to USD 31.69 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,594.84 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Stock markets plunged around Asia on Monday. Domestic bourses opened on a negative note as well with benchmark indices Sensex trading 1474.42 points down at 36,102.20 and Nifty down 406.15 points at 10,583.30.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.82 per cent to 95.16.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.07 per cent in morning trade.

Tags: rupee value, indan stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Representational image (PTI)

Sensex takes a major hit over 1,500 pts on global equity rout

Couple wearing face masks, amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Tokyo (AFP)

coronavirus compounds recession risk as Japan's economy shrinks

The coronavirus is estimated to cause a loss of USD 113 billion to the airline industry. (Photo | Pixabay - A Quinn)

Coronavirus hits air travel demand but airlines forced to fly empty

Yes Bank account holders stand outside a branch of the bank to withdraw money in Patna (PTI)

Coronavirus, Yes Bank crisis to keep markets under pressure

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham