Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex tanks over 350 points on US-Iran conflict; Nifty below 12,000

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2020, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2020, 10:01 am IST

After hitting a low of 40,476.55, the 30-share BSE index pared some losses to trade 193.98 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 40,675.49.

Tthe broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35. (Photo: File)
 Tthe broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex slumped over 350 points in opening session on Wednesday as tensions in the middle-east escalated after Iran fired missiles at US military bases in Iraq.

After hitting a low of 40,476.55, the 30-share BSE index pared some losses to trade 193.98 points or 0.47 per cent lower at 40,675.49. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 59.60 points or 0.49 per cent to 11,993.35.

L&T Bank was the loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 1.47 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, NTPC and Titan.

On the other hand, TCS, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries were trading in the green.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 192.84 points or 0.47 per cent higher at 40,869.47. Likewise, the Nifty closed 59.90 points or 0.50 per cent up at 12,052.95.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 682.23 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 311.19 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic stocks plunged as tensions in the middle-east heightened after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting bases where US military and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq.

The attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani on Friday, which was ordered by US President Donald Trump, as per Iranian state TV.

Brent crude futures surged over 1 per cent to USD 69.23 per barrel after the attack.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul fell up to 1.39 per cent.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a negative note on Tuesday.

On the domestic front, advanced GDP estimates suggesting India's economic growth may drop to an 11-year low of 5 per cent in the current fiscal also kept domestic investors on edge, traders said.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 19 paise to 72.01 against the US dollar in morning session.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ration card portability implemented in 12 states: Paswan

The plea seeking an open court hearing was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

Telecom majors seek open court hearing in SC of their pleas on AGR

Tata Mutual Fund has developed intelligent machine-driven strategies keeping in mind the appetite of long-term equity investors.

Tata Mutual Fund launches Tata Quant Fund

All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) and All India Reserve Bank Workers Federation (AIRBWF) and some insurance unions have also extended support to the strike.

Banking services impacted due to nationwide trade union strike

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

2

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

3

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

4

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

5

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham