Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 05:30 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rallies 337 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900 level

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 4:04 pm IST

According to experts, regular news flow from the RBI and the finance ministry have helped to stabilise equity markets lately.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.77 per cent (Photo: File | AP)
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.77 per cent (Photo: File | AP)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 337 points on Friday, led by gains in energy, banking and IT stocks as global investor sentiment improved on hopes of a trade truce between the US and China.

The 30-share index ended 337.35 points, or 0.92 per cent, higher at 36,981.77. It hit an intra-day high of 37,012.98 and low of 36,727.66.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 98.30 points, or 0.91 per cent, higher at 10,946.20. During the day, the index touched a peak of 10,957.05 and a low of 10,867.45.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tech Mahindra, Maruti, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.77 per cent

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, HUL and ITC were among the losers, shedding up to 2.42 per cent.

According to experts, regular news flow from the RBI and the finance ministry have helped to stabilise equity markets lately.

Investors were further calmed by news of upcoming resumption of talks between China and the US, they added.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi settled in the green.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading in the positive zone in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated 16 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.68 per US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading flat at USD 60.94 per barrel (intra-day).

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Gold prices fall Rs 372 on weak demand, strong rupee

As per the report, a huge chunk of discrepancies has occurred in the employment component, followed by address component and education component. (Representational Image)

Apr-Jun sees 13 pc rise in job seeker's background screening cases: Report

You are aware that any rate cut on GST needs to be approved first by the fitment committee then by the GST Council. I request all of you to also reach out to the state finance ministers who are part of the GST Council, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Auto players should take up GST rate cut demand with state FMs: MoS Finance

The petition has not yet been filed in the High Court as per the website records of Delhi High Court, but has been leaked in the social media with malicious intent and vested interests to create turbulence in the stock price of the company and fulfil ulterior motives, the company said on Friday.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares tank 10 pc amid reports of PIL against co

MOST POPULAR

1

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

2

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

3

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

4

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

5

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham