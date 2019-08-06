Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex rebounds 277 points; bank, auto stocks rally

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 4:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 4:18 pm IST

Nifty too recovered from its five-month low to settle around 86 points higher ahead of the RBI's policy outcome.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, TechM, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp -- rising up to 5.30 per cent.
 Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, TechM, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp -- rising up to 5.30 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday rebounded by over 277 points led by gains mainly in bank and auto stocks as participants hoped that the RBI will further slash its repo rate to lift sagging consumer sentiment.

Likewise, the Nifty too recovered from its five-month low level to settle around 86 points higher ahead of the RBI's policy outcome.

After swinging over 705 points during the day, the 30-share index closed at 36,976.85, up by 277.01 points, or 0.75 per cent. It hit a high of 37,241.77 and a low of 36,536.59.

The 50-share too Nifty ended 85.65 points, or 0.79 per cent, higher at 10,948.25 points.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, TechM, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp -- rising up to 5.30 per cent.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, TCS, RIL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Infosys and ITC fell as much as 1.52 per cent.

"Markets gained strength on back of buying by investors ahead of key RBI policy announcement on Wednesday," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

The Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday started deliberations on the third bi-monthly policy review of the current financial year, amid expectations of yet another 25 basis points cut in lending rate to boost the slowing economy.

Besides rate cut, the industry also expects the six-member MPC to take steps to improve liquidity situation and also ensure transmission of rate cuts to borrowers by the banks.

Meanwhile, positive sentiment ahead of finance minister's meetings with industry leaders amid anticipation of steps to improve the state of the economy quickly too buoyed market mood here, he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she will meet representatives of various sectors and "fairly quickly" come out with steps to help them.

"Essential idea behind these meetings is to hear from them and fairly quickly after that come up with something which will help those sectors which are giving their views to us," she told reporters.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the red. While, equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee also recovered by 7 paise to 70.80 in afternoon trade.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.48 per cent higher at 60.10 per barrel.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The Rufil paneer will be available in a packaging of 200gm and 1Kg.

Rufil introduces soft paneer using German technology Packaging

Traders said easing demand from local jewellers amid sluggish global trend mainly weighed on gold prices. (Representional Image)

Gold slips from all-time high level, falls Rs 163

The card is available only in the US. (Photo: AP)

Apple-branded credit card rolls out to some on Tuesday

The full service carrier stopped flying on April 17 as it ran out of money for daily operations. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Jet Airways employees seek interim financial relief

MOST POPULAR

1

UP government to plant 22 crore saplings on August Kranti Diwas

2

Apple-branded credit card rolls out to some on Tuesday

3

Keep these 5 things in mind while filing Income Tax Return

4

NGO rescues stray dogs after fire brigade refuses help

5

Inside pics and details of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat will leave you amazed; read

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham