Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

Business, Market

Budget 2019: Sensex sheds 395 points; metal, power stocks sink

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 4:15 pm IST

After a highly volatile session, Sensex ended 394.67 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 39,513.39.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, crashing 8.36 per cent, followed by NTPC, M&M, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and TCS, which lost up to 4.81 per cent lower.
 Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, crashing 8.36 per cent, followed by NTPC, M&M, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and TCS, which lost up to 4.81 per cent lower.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex plunged 395 points Friday on heavy selling in metal, power, auto and IT counters, after the Budget proposal of raising public shareholding threshold stoked fears about liquidity in the market.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20, Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman said it was the right time to consider increasing minimum public shareholding from 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index ended 394.67 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 39,513.39. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,441.38 and a high of 40,032.41.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty sank 135.60 points or 1.14 per cent, to 11,811.15. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,797.90 and a high of 11,981.75.

Barring FMCG index and bankex, all sectoral indices on BSE ended in the red.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, crashing 8.36 per cent, followed by NTPC, M&M, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and TCS, which lost up to 4.81 per cent lower.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI, ITC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank rose up to 2.16 per cent.

"While we need to await Sebi regulations regarding how much time will be given to these companies to meet with this minimum public shareholding norms, the overhang of this requirement of off-loading of promoter shareholding can have significant impact on the markets and the specific stocks," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Senior VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking.

Many PSUs have not been able to meet even the 25 per cent public shareholding norm till now.

"The regulator needs to provide sufficient time to meet this requirement so as not to over-flood the markets with stake sales by promoters," he added.

The Budget also proposed rationalisation and streamlining of KYC norms for foreign portfolio investors to make them investor-friendly.

The finance minister said the government will provide one-time partial credit guarantee to public sector banks to buy rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs.

Sitharaman also said the government proposes to initiate steps for electronic fund raising programme for listing of social enterprises and voluntary organisations.

She also announced raising the disinvestment target to Rs 1,05,000 crore in FY 2019-20 as against Rs 90,000 crore set in the interim budget.

Interoperability of RBI depositories and SEBI depositories is necessary for seamless transfer of treasury bills, she said, adding the government will take necessary measures for the same.

The rupee, meanwhile, witnessed a sharp recovery to trade at 68.52 against the US dollar intra-day.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and South Korea ended on a negative note. Equites in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

The benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.52 per cent higher at USD 63.63 per barrel.

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 590 each to Rs 34,800 and Rs 34,630 per 10 gram, respectively, according to the All India Sarafa Association. (Representational Image)

Gold prices zoom Rs 590 on custom duty hike

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian had also on Thursday said that cost of capital internationally is low while liquidity is very high there.

Govt to start raising part of its gross borrowings from external markets: FM

The collection from the sector in the last fiscal fell short of Rs 9,416.42 crore at Rs 39,245 crore from the budgeted provision of Rs 48,661.42 crore.

Budget 2019: Govt enhances revenue collection from telecom sector to Rs 50,519 cr

According to the Budget documents, the proposed scheme covers past disputes of taxes which have got subsumed in GST.

Budget 2019: Amnesty scheme for excise, service tax cases to unlock Rs 3.75 lakh crore

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake Samsung firmware update app dupes over 10,000,000 Android users

2

Ananya reveals the quality she inherited from dad Chunky Panday; find out

3

ICC CWC'19: Rohit Sharma one innings away from breaking 3 big records

4

Union Budget 2019: FM draws attention to women of India with 'Naari tu Narayaani'

5

Delhi man pulls emergency chain of train to let mother finish breakfast, held

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham