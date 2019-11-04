Monday, Nov 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex hits record peak of 40,435; Nifty nears 12,000

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 9:55 am IST

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 75.85 points to 11,966.45, inching closed to the 12,000 mark.
 The broader NSE Nifty advanced 75.85 points to 11,966.45, inching closed to the 12,000 mark.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 269 points to hit its intra-day peak of 40,434.83 in early trade on Monday led by gains in ICICI Bank, RIL, ITC, TCS and HDFC Bank amid positive global cues and unabated foreign fund inflow.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 75.85 points to 11,966.45, inching closed to the 12,000 mark.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 3.20 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and HUL fell up to 4.80 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 35.98 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 40,165.03. The Nifty advanced 13.15 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 11,890.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased a Rs 533.37 crore in the capital market, on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 136.50 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to experts, better liquidity from FIIs and mutual funds will maintain a positive sentiment in the market given de-escalation in geopolitical risks and focus on upcoming reforms to revive growth.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal after China's commerce ministry on Saturday announced that top Chinese and US trade negotiators "reached consensus on principles".

Indices in Tokyo, however, were in the red.

Shares on Wall Street too ended higher after data showing the US economy continued to add jobs at a steady clip despite turbulence from the trade war with China.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 16 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.65 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.53 per cent to USD 61.36 per barrel.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Housing sales dropped 22 per cent in Mumbai to 5,063 units from 6,491 units, followed by Hyderabad that saw 16 per cent decline.

Housing sales drops 9.5 pc in July-Sep across 9 cities: report

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 70.55, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close of 70.81. (Photo: DC)

Rupee gains 16 paise against US dollar in early trade

OPEC’s output recovered in October from an eight-year low after a rapid rebound in Saudi Arabia’s production from attacks on its oil infrastructure.

Oil edges down; eyes on data amid trade deal hopes

MOST POPULAR

1

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

2

Major iPhone 12 leak previews Apple’s groundbreaking technology

3

On Diwali, man with Rs 3 in pocket returns Rs 40,000 found at Maharashtra bus stop

4

Apple causes major problems for millions of iPhone owners

5

WhatsApp for iPhones to get awesome new feature and we just can’t wait

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham