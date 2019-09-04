Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex recovers 162 points; auto stocks cap gains

PTI
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 4:31 pm IST

Likewise, the NSE gauge Nifty rose 47 points to settle above the key 10,800-mark.

After swinging 367 points in a highly volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 161.83 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 36,724.74. It hit an intra-day high of 36,776.31 and low of 36,409.54.
 After swinging 367 points in a highly volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 161.83 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 36,724.74. It hit an intra-day high of 36,776.31 and low of 36,409.54.

Mumbai: A day after the massive plunge, the BSE benchmark Sensex on Wednesday recovered by nearly 162 points on emergence of buying mainly in metal and banking counters, but the gains were capped by auto stocks.

Likewise, the NSE gauge Nifty rose 47 points to settle above the key 10,800-mark.

After swinging 367 points in a highly volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 161.83 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 36,724.74. It hit an intra-day high of 36,776.31 and low of 36,409.54.

The broader Nifty after opening on a flat note in the morning traded in the range of 10,858.75 and 10,746.35 during the session. It finally ended the day with 46.75 points, or 0.43 per cent, gains at 10,844.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tata Steel, Vedanta, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, ONGC, ICICI Bank and L&T, which rose up to 2.97 per cent.

On the other hand, Maruti was the biggest laggard, plunging 3.64 per cent after the company announced a two-day suspension of its manufacturing operations at its Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana.

Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bajaj Auto and RIL too fell up to 2.97 per cent.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex dropped 770 points and the NSE Nifty dived over 225 points after investors indulged in panick selloffs amid sustained worries over the country's economic health.

The benchmark indices also saw their biggest intra-day plunge in nearly 11 months.

On Wednesday's recovery in Indian equities, analysts said domestic market recovered tracking positive global cues.

Hang Seng rallied 3.90 per cent on reports that Hong Kong's embattled pro-China leader Carrie Lam would formally withdraw the much-despised extradition bill on Wednesday that sparked the nearly three-month long protest crisis which virtually paralysed the city.

Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi too ended up to 1.16 per cent higher.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading with significant gains in their respective early sessions.

The Indian rupee appreciated 34 paise (intra-day) to trade at 72.05 per US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.39 per cent to 58.48 per barrel (intra-day).

Tags: bse, nse, sensex, nifty, national stock exchange, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

A gamut of factors, such as slower-than-expected demand growth in major economies, geopolitical and trade tensions and a gradual weakening of the economic growth prospects in India have contributed to a build-up of risk aversion, which has impeded the demand for emerging market debt instruments, according to India Ratings, a unit of global rating agency Fitch. (Photo: Representational)

FPI flows to remain under pressure despite tax surcharge reversal: India Ratings

NCLAT's direction came while hearing a petition filed by the Dutch Court Administrator against the order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had declared overseas bankruptcy proceedings null and void in the Jet Airways insolvency case. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

NCLAT asks Jet Airways IRP to cooperate with Dutch Court Administrator

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude contracts for September delivery went up by Rs 37, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 3,920 per barrel in a business turnover of 19,091 lots.

Crude oil prices up on firm global cues

While the average annual salary for a teacher in India is Rs 2,19,804 and goes up to Rs 5,88,000 per annum; the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is Rs 4,80,000 and goes up to Rs 9,25,000 per annum, Indeed.com said. (Photo: File)

Demand for teaching jobs witnesses impressive jump: Job site

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham