Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 PM IST

Business, Market

Sensex slips over 126 points; metal stocks drag

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 4:07 pm IST

The 30-share BSE gauge settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 per cent or 126.72 points.

The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points.
 The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Tuesday fell over 126 points, dragged mainly by losses in metal stocks, tracking weak global sentiments in the wake of slapping of tariffs by the US on imports from Brazil and Argentina.

The 30-share BSE gauge settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 per cent or 126.72 points. The index swung between a high of 40,885.03 and a low of 40,554.04 during the day.

The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points. In view of fresh tussle in the global trade, metal stocks came under pressure.

Besides, banking stocks saw selling pressure as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the RBI monetary policy meet.

On the Sensex chart, Yes Bank was the worst hit with 7.81 per cent decline. It was followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors -- shedding as much as 5.07 per cent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys and HDFC were among the major gainers. 

Tags: sensex, nse, nifty, stock market, bombay stock exchange
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that any complaint received in respect of implementation of the PMMY, including turning down of loan applications, delay in turn-around-time (TAT) and lenders' insisting on collateral/guarantor on certain occasions, are redressed in coordination with the respective banks.

Nearly 3 per cent of Mudra loans turn into bad loans: Govt

In the international market, gold was ruling higher at USD 1,463 per ounce, while silver was trading with gains at USD 16.91 per ounce.

Gold up Rs 80; silver gains Rs 101 per kg

VMate academy will help the aspiring creators to realize their talent and earning potential.

VMate to incubate 1 lakh video creators from Bihar

The workplaces are Cost effective, Flexible, offered productive environment and helped large companies in smooth operations. (Representational Image)

Top serviced office provider in the country

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham