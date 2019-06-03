Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

Business, Market

Sensex jumps over 200 points ahead of RBI policy meet

PTI
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 9:56 am IST

The 30-share index was trading 203.82 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 39,918.02.

The broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.
 The broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 200 points in early trade on Monday driven by gains in financial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank's bi-monthly policy review.

The 30-share index was trading 203.82 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 39,918.02. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 48.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 11,971.15.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 117.77 points, or 0.30 per cent, lower at 39,714.20, and the Nifty settled lower by 23.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 11,922.80.

Top Sensex gainers in early session Monday include Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, HUL, HDFC twins, PowerGrid, TCS and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 3 per cent. While, ONGC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, M&M and RIL fell up to 1.77 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy Thursday. The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

The MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet for three days beginning June 3 to firm up the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal.

According to experts, the Reserve Bank may go for another round of rate cut, third in a row, on Thursday to prop up the economic growth which dropped to a five-year low in the final quarter of 2018-19.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 676.15 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 394.09 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a weak note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee also appreciated 24 paise to 69.45 against the US dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 1.13 per cent lower at 61.29 per barrel. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

India's manufacturing sector growth gains momentum in May: PMI

Boeing said it has identified 21 737 NGs most likely to have the suspect parts and is advising airlines to check an additional 112 NGs. (Photo: File | AP)

US regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) spokeswoman Shawn Morgan declined to comment. The French government, Renault’s biggest shareholder with a 15 per cent stake, also declined to comment.

Fiat Chrysler discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing

“We are seeing a lot of traditional safe-haven hedging ... coming back to the fray,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner, SPI Asset Management. (Representational Image)

Gold hits 2-month high as recession concerns burnish safe-haven appeal

MOST POPULAR

1

'83: Ranveer Singh meets Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne, see pics

2

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

3

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

4

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

5

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in South Africa Bangladesh match

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham