Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

  Business   Market  02 Mar 2022  Sensex slumps over 600 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,650 level
Business, Market

Sensex slumps over 600 pts in early trade; Nifty slips below 16,650 level

PTI
Published : Mar 2, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2022, 10:44 am IST

Besides, surging international crude prices and unabated foreign capital outflows weighed on investor sentiment

The BSE gauge was trading 613.55 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 55,633.73 in early trade. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The BSE gauge was trading 613.55 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 55,633.73 in early trade. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 600 points in the opening session on Wednesday following a selloff in global equity markets amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Besides, surging international crude prices and unabated foreign capital outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

 

The BSE gauge was trading 613.55 points or 1.09 per cent lower at 55,633.73 in early trade. Likewise, the Nifty fell 175.30 points or 1.04 per cent to 16,618.60.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.46 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Maruti, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Ultratech Cement.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, M&M, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index settled 388.76 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 56,247.28. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 135.50 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 16,793.90.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Mahashivratri.

 

In Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were trading with deep losses in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US finished sharply lower in the overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude surged 5.73 per cent to USD 110.98 per barrel.

The US and EU have imposed various sanctions on Russia. These include curbs on Russia's biggest banks and excluding its financial institutions from the SWIFT global payments system. However, they have allowed its oil and natural gas supply to continue.

In the Indian capital markets, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,948.47 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

 

Tags: bse sensex, nse nifty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

The revenues for February 2022 are 18 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

GST collection up 18 per cent at over Rs 1.33 lakh crore in Feb

As per the ministry's data, the GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 38.22 lakh crore against Rs 36.26 lakh crore in Q3 of 2020-21, showing a growth of 5.4 per cent. (Representational Image/ PTI)

India registers 5.4 per cent economic growth in Q3

The Play Pass collection will include titles from sports, puzzles, or action games. (Photo: Twitter)

Google launches Play Pass in India to offer over 1,000 apps without ads

News

Oil bill to exceed $100 bn this fiscal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham