Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo) Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex
 
  Business   Market  01 Feb 2022  Sensex surges 850 points ahead of Union Budget 2022-23
Business, Market

Sensex surges 850 points ahead of Union Budget 2022-23

ANI
Published : Feb 1, 2022, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2022, 11:16 am IST

The benchmark Sensex surged 1.47 per cent or 850.71 points to 58,864.88 points, against its previous day's close at 58,014.17 points

This is the second consecutive day of the rally in the Indian stock markets ahead of the presentation of the budget. (PTI)
 This is the second consecutive day of the rally in the Indian stock markets ahead of the presentation of the budget. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Indian equities markets key indices rose by nearly 1.5 per cent on Tuesday led by broad-based buying support ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022-23.

The benchmark Sensex surged 1.47 per cent or 850.71 points to 58,864.88 points at 10.30 am, against its previous day's close at 58,014.17 points.

 

This is the second consecutive day of the rally in the Indian stock markets ahead of the presentation of the budget. The Sensex had rallied 813.94 points or 1.42 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 242.15 points or 1.4 per cent higher at 17,582.00 points against its previous day's close of 17,339.85 points.

The Nifty had gained 237.90 points or 1.39 per cent on Monday.

There was strong buying support in banking and financial stocks. IndusInd Bank surged 3.23 per cent to Rs 900. ICICI Bank soared 2.62 per cent to Rs 809.95. Axis Bank surged 2.12 per cent to Rs 789.50. HDFC rose 1.98 per cent to Rs 2570.85 and HDFC Bank surged 1.79 per cent to Rs 1512.15.

 

Sun Pharma 4.74 per cent higher at Rs 873.65; Tata Steel 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 1110.50; L&T 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 1940.80; Infosys 1.38 per cent higher at Rs 1760.60 and UltraTech Cement 1.37 per cent higher at Rs 7313.45 were among the major Sensex gainers.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries was trading 0.84 per cent higher at Rs 2406.50.

Tags: bombay stock exchange (bse) sensex
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Business

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-Budget photo session, on the eve of presentation of Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Survey projects 8-8.5 per cent growth in GDP next fiscal; by 9.2 % cent this year

Contrary to the trend of past several years, buying was not confined to emerging markets in 2021. For the first time in almost a decade, there was significant buying from developed market central banks. The Monetary Authority of Singapore bought gold for the first time after 21 years and Ireland since 2008. — DC Image

RBI’s 77 tonne gold buy is 2nd highest

The nationwide campaign began in December 2021. The BETA Mobile Petrol Pump has arrived in Odisha and will tap cities across the state. — ANI

Repos launches mobile pumps

US Fed's plan to raise interest rates led to heavy selling by the foreign portfolio investors. On Friday too FPIs were net sellers by Rs 5,045.34 crore while the domestic institutions were net buyers by Rs 3358.67 crore. — Representational image/DC

Worst Fortnight For Market As FPIs change tack

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham