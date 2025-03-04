Jio, AMD, Cisco, Nokia Team Up for AI Telecom

New Delhi: In an attempt to enhance network security and efficiency in the country, Jio Platforms has joined hands with technology firms AMD, Cisco, and Nokia to build an Open Telecom artificial intelligence or AI platform. It is, however, expected to reduce technology costs in the system.

According to a joint statement, the multi-domain intelligence framework will integrate AI and automation into every layer of network operations. “In collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, Jio is advancing the Open Telecom AI Platform to transform networks into self-optimising, customer-aware ecosystems,” the statement said on Tuesday.

“This initiative goes beyond automation -- it's about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem,” Reliance Jio, Group CEO, Mathew Oommen said in the statement, adding that the AI platform will be a large language model (AI search engine) agnostic and utilise an open application interface to optimise its functionality and capabilities.

Nokia President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark said that the company possesses trusted technology leadership in multiple domains, including RAN, Core, fixed broadband, IP and optical transport. “The Telecom AI Platform will help Jio to optimize and monetize their network investments through enhanced performance, security, operational efficiency, automation and greatly improved customer experience, all via the immense power of artificial intelligence,” he said.

AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su also said the company will leverage its portfolio of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions for the platform. “The collaboration with Jio Platforms Ltd, AMD and Nokia harnesses the expertise of industry leaders to revolutionize networks with AI,” said Cisco, Chair and CEO, Chuck Robbins.