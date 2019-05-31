Friday, May 31, 2019 | Last Update : 07:30 PM IST

Business, In Other News

Unemployment rate at 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, confirms govt data

PTI
Published : May 31, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2019, 6:45 pm IST

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.

The data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless.
 The data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless.

New Delhi: Confirming unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report, the government Friday said joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The data released by the government on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females. 

Tags: unemployment, jobs, labour, labour ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 426 billion in April 2018.

India's forex reserves up by USD1.99 billion to USD 419.99 billion

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility.

Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak; settles 17 paise against dollar

Coal generation growth was flat at 2.8 pet cent in April 2019, said the government data.

Growth of core sector industries slows to 2.6 per cent in April

The growth in gross domestic product (GDP) was slowest since 2014-15.

GDP growth slows to five-year low at 5.8 per cent in January-March

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Hot Malaika Arora splashing out oomph in this bikini picture; check out

3

Official image of Samsung Galaxy M40 leaks ahead of launch

4

6 years of YJHD: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Naina’ stays alive and popular

5

After Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia ready to get flagship to India

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham