Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

36th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

31,408

1,866

Recovered

7,768

610

Deaths

1,008

69

Maharashtra93181388400 Gujarat3774434181 Delhi3314107854 Madhya Pradesh2387373120 Rajasthan238378152 Tamil Nadu2058112825 Uttar Pradesh205346234 Andhra Pradesh125925831 Telangana100937425 West Bengal72511925 Jammu and Kashmir5651768 Karnataka52320720 Kerala4863594 Bihar366642 Punjab34210119 Haryana3082243 Odisha119381 Jharkhand105193 Chandigarh56170 Uttarakhand54340 Himachal Pradesh40252 Chhatisgarh38340 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, In Other News

Nirav Modi remanded to custody, extradition trial from May 11 in UK court

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2020, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2020, 9:08 am IST

Two additional charges of "causing disappearance of evidence" and “criminal intimidation to cause death” were added

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (PTI Photo)
  Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (PTI Photo)

London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Tuesday remanded in custody until 11 May, when his five-day trial will take place in a part-remote setting.

The 49-year-old, who has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest last year, appeared before a UK court via videolink. He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing, which took place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London via tele-conference due to the COVID-19 related social distancing procedures in place across UK courts.

District Judge Samuel Goozee, who presided over the case management hearing, expressed some reservations about the extradition hearing going ahead next month as scheduled under the current lockdown. But it was agreed between all parties that a trial run of the court’s CVP, or common viewing platform, will take place during a lawyers-only hearing on 7 May ahead of the final hearing.

"Some prisons are producing prisoners in person, so I will direct Wandsworth Prison to produce Modi in person for the trial from May 11. If that is not practicable, his participation by live link remains a backstop,” Judge Goozee concluded.

It was agreed that a limited number of legal representatives will be present physically in court for the trial as witnesses give their evidence via videolink. Modi will be able to observe the proceedings either from the dock, if the prison authorities agree to a physical transfer, or via the judiciary’s common viewing system from Wandsworth Prison.

The five-day hearing from 11 May relates to the Indian government’s extradition request certified by the UK government last year. The case has been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and relates to a large-scale fraud upon an Indian PSU through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of understanding (LoUs) and the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

Two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death” were added on by the CBI and certified earlier this year.

“The 11 May extradition hearing is going ahead and the new request (two additional offences part of the CBI case) has not been joined but will be dealt with at a separate later hearing, probably in July,” said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), appearing on behalf of the Indian authorities.

Judge Goozee has set 4 May as the deadline for the skeleton arguments, draft charges and any further evidence to be presented in the case. In reference to the “wealth of documentary evidence relied on in the case”, he has sought an agreed pre-trial reading list by the end of this week.

Most of the legal cases in the UK have incorporated videolink and telephonic options where possible, with all new jury trials suspended amid the social distancing rules in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He was arrested on 19 March, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges of fraud and money laundering brought by the Indian government.

Tags: cbi, clare montgomery, coronavirus lockdown, covid-19, diamond merchant, ed, extradition warrant, jewellery expert, lous, mehul choksi extradition hearing, money laundering charges, nirav modi, pnb, punjab national bank, scotland yard, wandsworth prison
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From Business

SEBI extended the deadline by six months for mutual funds to comply with the highest limits of investment in unlisted non-convertible debentures. (PTI Photo)

SEBI eases compliance norms for mutual funds on unlisted debt

Oil jumps above $14 a barrel after massive sell-off. (AFP Photo)

Oil jumps above $14 a barrel after massive sell-off

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to consider first rights. (PTI Photo)

Reliance Industries to consider first rights issue in three decades

Nokia clinches $1bn deal with India's Airtel. (AFP Photo)

Nokia secures $1billion network equipment order from India's Bharti Airtel

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham