Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

  Business   In Other News  28 Jul 2022  Cabinet approves 1.64L-crore plan to revive BSNL
Business, In Other News

Cabinet approves 1.64L-crore plan to revive BSNL

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Jul 28, 2022, 7:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2022, 7:42 am IST

The government is also approving sovereign guarantee bond issuance for the cash-crunched BSNL to repay its bank loans

The move by the government aims at not only improving the quality of BSNL services and de-stressing the balance sheet, but also to expand the fibre reach of the company. (Representational image: PTI file)
 The move by the government aims at not only improving the quality of BSNL services and de-stressing the balance sheet, but also to expand the fibre reach of the company. (Representational image: PTI file)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 1.64 lakh crores revival package for the merger of Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) into the state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The move by the government aims at not only improving the quality of BSNL services and de-stressing the balance sheet, but also to expand the fibre reach of the company.

The government is also approving sovereign guarantee bond issuance for the cash-crunched BSNL to repay its bank loans as the state-run telecom service provider is saddled with a hefty bank debt worth ~33,000 crores. However, the government wants to convert such huge statutory dues into equity to help improve BSNL’s financial health and to see a turnaround of the company by FY’27.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Union Cabinet today approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crores package for the revival of state-owned telecom firm BSNL where the package has a cash component of Rs 43,964 crores and a non-cash component of Rs 1.2 lakh crores spread over four years. The package has three elements -- to improve services, de-stress the balance sheet and expansion of fibre network of the company."

The government, Mr Vaishnaw said, is also approving sovereign guarantee bond issuance for BSNL to repay bank loans. "The state-run telecom service provider has Rs 33,000 crores as bank debt. Post package, BSNL will be able to expand 4G services to raise ARPU to Rs 170-180. Besides, the administrative allocation of spectrum for 4G and 5G services for BSNL has also been approved by the Cabinet," he added.

The minister further said, "The combined fibre network of BSNL and BBNL will be of around 14 lakh km and the government expects high-speed optical fibre services to get a boost across India, including in remote areas, after the BSNL-BBNL merger. The rollout of BSNL 4G services is expected in about 2 years and will significantly increase the revenue."

In a statement, the government also said that with these measures, BSNL will be able to improve the quality of existing services, roll out 4G services and become financially viable. "It is expected that with the implementation of this revival plan, BSNL will turnaround and earn a profit in FY 2026-27," it added.

According to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India statement issued on July 19, private access service providers had an 89.87 percent market share of wireless subscribers as of May 31, while BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.13 percent.

Tags: bsnl, bharat sanchar nigam limited, union cabinet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 80 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 80.05, registering a fall of 7 paise from the last close. (PTI)

Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.05 against US dollar

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the value of new business (VNB) for insurance players is likely to grow faster at 21-86 per cent and margins to stay healthy at 25-28 per cent barring Max Life Insurance. — Representational Image/PTI

Return to normal for life insurers in Q1

The Cait, meanwhile, said it will launch a nationwide movement from July 26 to demand a new GST law and review of rules afresh for radical changes in the GST. — DC File Image

Wholesale food grain trade exempted from GST levy

Delhi had the highest number of struck off shell companies at 19,464. Maharashtra comes second with 16,023 companies. Uttar Pradesh had 12,823 companies and West Bengal 11,044. Karnataka, which houses a large number of start-ups saw 6,111 companies struck off from the rolls of the registrars of companies. Tamil Nadu saw 6,989 companies, Telangana 5,332, Andhra Pradesh 2,232 and Kerala 6,199 losing their registration. — Representational Image/PTI Image

Over 1.12 lakh shell firms struck off since 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham