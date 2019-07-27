Saturday, Jul 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

Business, In Other News

GST Council trims rate on electric vehicles, chargers to 5 per cent

PTI
Published : Jul 27, 2019, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2019, 1:37 pm IST

The council also approved GST exemption for hiring of electric buses by local authorities.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held via video conferencing. (Representational Image)
 The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held via video conferencing. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The high-powered GST Council on Saturday decided to reduce the tax rate on electric vehicles (EVs) to 5 per cent from the existing 12 per cent, effective from August 1.

It also slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on EV chargers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, an official statement said after the 36th meeting of the council.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held via video conferencing.

The council also approved GST exemption for hiring of electric buses by local authorities. 

Electric vehicles makers welcome duty reduction

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Saturday welcomed the reduction of GST on electric vehicles to 5 per cent, saying it is in line with the government's steps to promote eco-friendly mobility, even as it sought a similar cut in spare batteries.

SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said with the reduction in GST, the gap between prices of EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles will also be reduced and will thus play a part in faster adoption of electric mobility.

"The government is lately showing very clear intentions of promoting EVs and GST reduction is one such measure in line with the series of actions taken by the government in the last few months," Gill said in a statement.

"We welcome the 7 per cent reduction in GST as it will reduce the gap between the EVs and the IC Engine vehicles," he added.

Gill said if FAME-II was a dampener, the GST reduction is certainly a bright spot in the national EV policy.

 "The EV industry now awaits the corresponding reduction of the 18 per cent GST in the spares batteries as it will help maintain the low running cost of EVs over their lifetime," he said.

The high-powered GST Council on Saturday decided to reduce the tax rate on electric vehicles (EVs) to 5 per cent from the existing 12 per cent, effective from August 1. It also slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on EV chargers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. 

Tags: gst council, electric vehicle, goods and services tax, nirmala sitharaman, tax rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Senior bureaucrat Subhash Chandra Garg.

Garg says none in govt questioned offshore bonds issue when he was DEA Secy

Mukesh Ambani-led firm Jio had pipped Bharti Airtel in May to become the second largest mobile operator with 322.9 million users and 27.80 per cent market, according to Trai data.

Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player; Voda Idea user base dips to 320 mn

The statement was with regard to clarification on reports that TPG Capital, Advent International were in talks to infuse USD 350 million each in Yes Bank.

Yes bank acquires 18.5 per cent stake of Cox & Kings by invoking pledged shares

TTML shareholders holding fully paid-up, redeemable preference shares will get 10 fully paid-up redeemable. (Photo: PTI)

Airtel to allocate 9.7 lakh equity shares, 497 special shares to Tata Tele

MOST POPULAR

1

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

2

Claw ANC7 review: Noise-cancellation on a budget!

3

Parts of illegal waste sent from UK offloaded to India, Dubai: Sri Lanka

4

On Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, Cong to outreach idea of digital India

5

Jio emerges as India's biggest telecom player; Voda Idea user base dips to 320 mn

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham