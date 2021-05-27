Thursday, May 27, 2021 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

  Business   In Other News  27 May 2021  Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre in Thane, hits Rs 99.94 in Mumbai
Business, In Other News

Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre in Thane, hits Rs 99.94 in Mumbai

PTI
Published : May 27, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2021, 11:42 am IST

Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre on Thursday

The increase took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country. (Photo: PTI)
 The increase took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai, after fuel prices were raised again.

Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

 

The increase - 14th this month - took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.

The price of petrol, which had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, breached the psychological barrier in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

In Thane, petrol now comes for Rs 100.06 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 91.99 per litre.

In neighbouring Mumbai, petrol price increased to Rs 99.94 per litre, while diesel rates soared to Rs 91.87.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

 

In Delhi, petrol price rose to Rs 93.84 a litre and diesel to Rs 84.61.

This is the 14th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 97.49 a litre, respectively.

In 14 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.28 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.88.

 

Tags: petrol price, petrol price hike, petrol and diesel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Twitter said it will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency. (Photo: PTI)

Concerned over intimidation tactics by police: Twitter

Google has previously stated that it has consistently invested in significant product changes, resources, and personnel. (Photo: PTI)

Committed to comply with local laws: Sundar Pichai on new social media rules

Bezos will become executive chair at Amazon and focus on new products and initiatives. (Photo: AP)

Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

The positive inflow is expected to continue in the financial year 2021-22. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gold saving funds see Rs 864-crore inflow in April

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham