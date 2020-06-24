Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

456,796

15,031

Recovered

456,796

6,067

Deaths

14,490

7

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5752386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  Business   In Other News  24 Jun 2020  Diesel now costlier than petrol in Delhi, fuel prices hiked for 18th day in a row
Business, In Other News

Diesel now costlier than petrol in Delhi, fuel prices hiked for 18th day in a row

PTI
Published : Jun 24, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2020, 11:38 am IST

In the 18-day period, petrol price increased by a cumulative Rs 9.41 per litre in the national capital, and diesel by Rs 9.58 per litre

Diesel price has surpassed the petrol as fuel rate hiked for the 18th day in a row. (PTI Photo)
  Diesel price has surpassed the petrol as fuel rate hiked for the 18th day in a row. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: For the first time, diesel price has surpassed the petrol as fuel rate hiked for the 18th day in a row. The diesel price on Wednesday was hiked by 48 paise while petrol prices witnessed no increase after 17 daily hikes.

In Delhi, the price of diesel was increased to Rs 79.88 per litre with effect from 6 am, from Rs 79.40 per litre, and the rate of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 79.76 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer

 

In the 18-day period, the price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 9.41 per litre in the national capital, and diesel by Rs 9.58 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

The 18th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.

Tags: petrol, diesel, petrol prices, diesel prices, oil demand, oil companies, fuel prices, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Anil Ambani , CEO , Reliance Communications. (PTI Photo)

RCom loans: Anil Ambani denies giving any personal guarantee to three Chinese banks

Representational image

ASCI flags 50 Ayurveda, homeopathic drug firms for objectionable ads on virus cure

US exports to China rose to $8.6 billion in April, up from a 10-year monthly trough of $6.8 billion in February. (AFP Photo)

Trump threat to 'decouple' US and China hits trade, investment reality

Reliance Power said on Tuesday it continues to be one of India's top three private power generation companies with operating portfolio of around 6,000 megawatt. (PTI Photo)

Reliance Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham