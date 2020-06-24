Diesel now costlier than petrol in Delhi, fuel prices hiked for 18th day in a row

In the 18-day period, petrol price increased by a cumulative Rs 9.41 per litre in the national capital, and diesel by Rs 9.58 per litre

Diesel price has surpassed the petrol as fuel rate hiked for the 18th day in a row. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: For the first time, diesel price has surpassed the petrol as fuel rate hiked for the 18th day in a row. The diesel price on Wednesday was hiked by 48 paise while petrol prices witnessed no increase after 17 daily hikes.

In Delhi, the price of diesel was increased to Rs 79.88 per litre with effect from 6 am, from Rs 79.40 per litre, and the rate of petrol was left unchanged at Rs 79.76 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer

In the 18-day period, the price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 9.41 per litre in the national capital, and diesel by Rs 9.58 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

The 18th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.