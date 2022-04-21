Adani vows to invest Rs.10K crore in Bengal over next 10 years

The Adani Group investment in Bengal will expand in world-class infrastructure, a state-of-the-art data centre and undersea cable

Kolkata: In a first, top industrialist Gautam Adani on Wednesday pledged to invest over Rs 10,000 crores in West Bengal to create more than 25,000 jobs across various sectors in the next 10 years. The group chief made the announcement at the inauguration of the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Adani said: “Over the next decade, we expect our total investment in (West) Bengal to exceed Rs 10,000 crores. We anticipate this investment will create 25,000 or more direct or indirect jobs for the people of Bengal. Thereafter, as we continue to expand per year, we will bring into Bengal our world-class expertise across the green energy value chain.”

He elaborated: “What I am committing to bring is the promise that I will live up to the expectations of the people of Bengal. Let me explain what I mean. The Adani Group investment in Bengal will expand in world-class infrastructure, a state-of-the-art data centre and undersea cable that will connect them across the ocean, centres of excellence in digital innovation, warehousing and logistic parks and expanses of the Adani Wilmar product, which is already a household name in the state.”

The Adani Group chairman added: “What I am committing to bring to Bengal is the best of the Adani Group, our expertise in infrastructure, our speed of execution, our experience and our focus on building bigger and better. What I am committing to bring is technology and skill that will have calibrated infrastructure in Bengal.”

Showering lavish praise on Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for her government's social welfare schemes and her leadership which are often criticised by the BJP, Mr Adani said: “The legacy of great women has been continued by you. No wonder your popularity is unmatched. Your charisma is remarkable and the trust your people have in you is unshakable. You are a manifestation of this great delta of thinkers, poets, writers, designers and painters.”

An elated chief minister complimented Mr Adani for his investment plan, and said: “Thanks a lot. You are attending this for the first time. Your enthusiasm will encourage us. When you are in Bengal, you are our family member. My journey with industry has started. We will be successful.”

She also urged state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was present at the event, to ensure there is no harassment of industrialists by the Centre through its various agencies. Ms Banerjee said: “One word for the governor on behalf of the industrialists because they cannot open their mouths. We want all help from the Centre. Raise it in the governor’s conference. Please see industrialists are not disturbed by the agencies.”