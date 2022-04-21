Thursday, Apr 21, 2022 | Last Update : 07:46 AM IST

  Business   In Other News  21 Apr 2022  Adani vows to invest Rs.10K crore in Bengal over next 10 years
Business, In Other News

Adani vows to invest Rs.10K crore in Bengal over next 10 years

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 21, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2022, 7:10 am IST

The Adani Group investment in Bengal will expand in world-class infrastructure, a state-of-the-art data centre and undersea cable

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani exchange greetings during the inauguration of 6th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani exchange greetings during the inauguration of 6th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: In a first, top industrialist Gautam Adani on Wednesday pledged to invest over Rs 10,000 crores in West Bengal to create more than 25,000 jobs across various sectors in the next 10 years. The group chief made the announcement at the inauguration of the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Adani said: “Over the next decade, we expect our total investment in (West) Bengal to exceed Rs 10,000 crores. We anticipate this investment will create 25,000 or more direct or indirect jobs for the people of Bengal. Thereafter, as we continue to expand per year, we will bring into Bengal our world-class expertise across the green energy value chain.”

 

He elaborated: “What I am committing to bring is the promise that I will live up to the expectations of the people of Bengal. Let me explain what I mean. The Adani Group investment in Bengal will expand in world-class infrastructure, a state-of-the-art data centre and undersea cable that will connect them across the ocean, centres of excellence in digital innovation, warehousing and logistic parks and expanses of the Adani Wilmar product, which is already a household name in the state.”

The Adani Group chairman added: “What I am committing to bring to Bengal is the best of the Adani Group, our expertise in infrastructure, our speed of execution, our experience and our focus on building bigger and better. What I am committing to bring is technology and skill that will have calibrated infrastructure in Bengal.”

 

Showering lavish praise on Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for her government's social welfare schemes and her leadership which are often criticised by the BJP, Mr Adani said: “The legacy of great women has been continued by you. No wonder your popularity is unmatched. Your charisma is remarkable and the trust your people have in you is unshakable. You are a manifestation of this great delta of thinkers, poets, writers, designers and painters.”

An elated chief minister complimented Mr Adani for his investment plan, and said: “Thanks a lot. You are attending this for the first time. Your enthusiasm will encourage us. When you are in Bengal, you are our family member. My journey with industry has started. We will be successful.”

 

She also urged state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was present at the event, to ensure there is no harassment of industrialists by the Centre through its various agencies. Ms Banerjee said: “One word for the governor on behalf of the industrialists because they cannot open their mouths. We want all help from the Centre. Raise it in the governor’s conference. Please see industrialists are not disturbed by the agencies.”

Tags: adani group, gautam adani, chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Business

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. (pib.gov.in)

Nirmala meets IMF chief; discusses impact of geopolitical situation on global growth

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Image credit: Facebook)

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port sees rise in net profit

The LIC public issue is expected to be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. (PTI)

Govt amends FEMA rules to allow 20 pc FDI in LIC

Under GST, essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest rate while luxury and demerit items attract the highest tax. (ANI)

5 per cent GST rate may give way for 3%, 8% slabs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham