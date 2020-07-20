Monday, Jul 20, 2020 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

118th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,118,107

40,243

Recovered

700,399

22,742

Deaths

27,503

675

Maharashtra31045516956911854 Tamil Nadu1706931179152481 Delhi1227931031343628 Karnataka63772230661336 Andhra Pradesh4965022890642 Uttar Pradesh49247298451146 Gujarat48441348822146 Telangana4507632348415 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
  Business   In Other News  20 Jul 2020  Bank employee unions demand 5-day working week, says COVID threat is haunting bankers
Business, In Other News

Bank employee unions demand 5-day working week, says COVID threat is haunting bankers

PTI
Published : Jul 20, 2020, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 20, 2020, 10:55 am IST

The Indian Banks' Association in January rejected the proposal for a five-day working week but offered a 19 percent pay hike to employees

Bank employee unions presses again for 5-day working week. (PTI Photo)
  Bank employee unions presses again for 5-day working week. (PTI Photo)

Dharamsala: Bank employee unions have again raised their demand for a five-day working week, stating that reducing the number of working days would help bankers who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus disease due to their exposure to public.

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in January had rejected the unions' proposal for a five-day working week but offered a 19 per cent pay hike to employees. At present, banks have holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays every month and on every Sunday.

The All India Bank Employees Association in a statement said that the coronavirus threat is haunting bankers, where they are highly exposed to the general public dealing and now a five-day week is the requirement of the hour.

The association noted that while whole world is carving for four-day working, the country is still looking for a way to opt for five-days banking.

Talking to PTI, the president of All India State Bank Officers Federation, Deepak Sharma, said, "Moreover, it will also be a positive step in the direction of Digital India in conformity with PM's vision.

"The working conditions in the Banks have been strenuous. Poor infrastructure, lack of adequate staff has made the officers work till late in the night, resulting in poor health, huge pressure on the officers, which culminates in serious work-leisure mismatches, life style diseases and of late, repeated acts of suicides being committed by the officers of the Banks."

Officers are called upon to work on holidays and Sundays, frequently disrupting the personal life, Sharma claimed.

Tags: bank employees, banking, finance, banks, banking sector, ankers, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala

Latest From Business

Representational Image.

AIIMS to start human trials of Covaxin today

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by the prospect that a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections could derail a recovery in fuel demand. (AFP Photo)

Oil falls as worsening pandemic threatens recovery

I-T dept disposes of 7,116 assessments under first phase of faceless scrutiny (Representative Image)

Over 7,000 income tax cases disposed under faceless assessment system

Indian Oil Corp Ltd’s 300,000 barrels per day refinery on the country’s east coast to be shut for three weeks for maintenance. (AFP Photo)

Indian Oil's 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham