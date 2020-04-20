Monday, Apr 20, 2020 | Last Update : 06:10 PM IST

Business, In Other News

India's new FDI norms violate WTO principles of free trade: Chinese Embassy

PTI
Published : Apr 20, 2020, 4:40 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2020, 4:40 pm IST

Official said new policy introducing "additional barriers" was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 grouping

India's new FDI norms violate WTO's principle of free trade says Chinese Embassy. (PTI FIle Photo)
  India's new FDI norms violate WTO's principle of free trade says Chinese Embassy. (PTI FIle Photo)

New Delhi: India's new norms for foreign direct investment from specific countries violate the WTO's principle of non-discrimination and are against the general trend of free trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday.

The official said the new policy introducing "additional barriers" was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 grouping to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory and transparent environment for investment.

Last week, India made grant of prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India to curb "opportunistic takeovers" of domestic firms following the coronavirus pandemic.

"The additional barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO's principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment," Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

"Chinese enterprises actively made donations to help India fight COVID-19 epidemic," it said adding that where companies choose to invest and operate depends on the country's economic fundamentals and business environment.

"Facing the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, countries should work together to create a favourable investment environment to speed up the resumption of companies' production and operation."

Tags: chinese embassy, foreign direct investment (fdi), world trade organisation (wto), economic conditions, china india ties, china india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Embattled Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya. (AP Photo)

Vijay Mallya loses UK High Court appeal in extradition case

AirAsia cuts staff salaries by up to 20 pc for April. (AFP Photo)

AirAsia cuts staff salaries by up to 20% for April amid lockdown

Steel demand likely to plunge to multi-year lows in 2020. (AFP Photo)

India's steel demand expected to drop to multi-year lows due to covid lockdown

Representative Image. (AFP Photo)

Insurance regulator IRDAI asks health insurers to settle claims within two hours

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham