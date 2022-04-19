Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022 | Last Update : 09:05 AM IST

  Business   In Other News  19 Apr 2022  Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port sees rise in net profit
Business, In Other News

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port sees rise in net profit

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 19, 2022, 6:51 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2022, 6:51 am IST

SMP is going to undertake a major project at berth no 6 and 7 of the Kolkata Dock System which is being rebuilt at ₹100 crores

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Image credit: Facebook)
 Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Image credit: Facebook)

Kolkata: April 18: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), Kolkata, erstwhile the Kolkata Port Trust, has recorded a 15.38% jump in it's net profit from business amid a drop in cargo handling.

SMP chairman Vinit Kumar on Monday informed that the net profit of the port grew to ₹120 crores in 2021-22 financial year (FY), rising from ₹104 crores in the previous FY. He added that the operating income stood at ₹2,627 crores in the last FY compared to ₹2,624 crores in the previous FY.

 

Mr Kumar also announced that the SMP is going to undertake a major project at berth no 6 and 7 of the Kolkata Dock System which is being rebuilt at ₹100 crores. He said, "The tender has been opened. It is under consideration. Within a month the project will be awarded. A tender will be floated this year for another project of ₹340 crores at berth no 5 at Haldia with full mechanization."

The SMP, Kolkata however witnessed a drop in cargo throughput. It handled 58.175 million tonnes (MT) of cargo during the 2021-22 FY, vis-a-vis 61.368 MT during 2020-21, registering a decrease of 5.20% primarily due to steady increase in price of coal and fertilisers as well as freight rates of the vessel thus making import less attractive for the importers.

 

In addition to this, container shipping rates continued to be highly volatile. At the Haldia Dock Complex under the SMP, the drop in cargo handling was 5.7% as it handled 42.877 MT of cargo in the 2021-2022 FY, vis-a-vis 45.468 MT during the 2020-21 FY.

On the other hand at the Kolkata Dock Complex of the SMP, the decline was 3.8% as it handled 15.30 MT of cargo in the 2021-22 FY compared to 15.9 MT of cargo in the 2020-2021 FY.

Tags: syama prasad mookerjee port, net profit
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From Business

The LIC public issue is expected to be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. (PTI)

Govt amends FEMA rules to allow 20 pc FDI in LIC

Under GST, essential items are either exempted or taxed at the lowest rate while luxury and demerit items attract the highest tax. (ANI)

5 per cent GST rate may give way for 3%, 8% slabs

The business-to-business meetings will enable participants to identify opportunities for future collaboration, research and innovation, and facilitate the expansion of trade and investment. (Image credit: Facebook)

Largest UK delegation expected at Bengal Global Business Summit

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined nearly 4 per cent to 2,79,501 units last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Passenger vehicle sales down 4%: Siam

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham