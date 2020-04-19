Sunday, Apr 19, 2020 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

Sale of non-essential goods through e-commerce platforms prohibited

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies

New Delhi: The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown, four days after allowing such companies to sale mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.

The order said the following clause "E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions" is excluded from the guidelines.

The previous order had said such items were allowed for sale through e-commerce platforms from April 20.

However, the reason for reversing the order is not known immediately.

