Friday, Sep 18, 2020 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6014625080885177 Tamil Nadu5142084589008618 Karnataka4943563830777629 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1650031335551005 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
  Business   In Other News  18 Sep 2020  Civil aviation revenues down 85%, 18,000 jobs lost
Business, In Other News

Civil aviation revenues down 85%, 18,000 jobs lost

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANGEETHA G
Published : Sep 18, 2020, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2020, 11:27 am IST

Pickup in domestic air travel since July has been very slack

Airports have been given deferment on concession payments to the government. (DC file photo)
 Airports have been given deferment on concession payments to the government. (DC file photo)

Chennai: Revenues in the civil aviation sector have dropped by 85 per cent since the coronavirus lockdown. The sector also shed more than 18,000 jobs during the same period.

The Covid-19 lockdown reduced air traffic to a fraction of what it was prior to the pandemic. Regulatory restrictions on flight operations by domestic and international sectors led to severe curtailment of operations and sub-optimal aircraft utilisation.

 

As per the data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, domestic traffic fell close to 80 per cent from 5.85 crore during March-July 2019 to 1.20 crore in March-July 2020. International traffic too reduced 87 per cent from 93.45 lakh to 11.55 lakh during the same period.

This led to a steep decline in revenues in the June quarter. The aggregate revenue of Indian carriers came down by 85 per cent from Rs 25,517 crore in June quarter of last year to Rs 3,651 crore during April-June 2020. Air India’s revenue fell to Rs 1531 crore from Rs 7,066 crore in the same quarter last year.

Aggregate revenues of airport operators too shrunk from Rs 5,745 crore during June quarter of 2019 to Rs 894 crore, a drop of 84 per cent.

 

Reduced revenues saw more than 18,000 employees losing jobs across airlines, airports, ground handling agencies and cargo operators. As many as 5298 employees of airlines lost jobs by the end of July, 3246 people at airports, 8466 people working with ground handling agencies and 1017 employees of cargo operators lost their jobs between March-end and July-end.

“The fall in domestic air travel demand has been much sharper than the capacity cuts imposed for the industry. The pick-up in domestic passenger volume since end-May 2020 has been slow, with traffic increasing by only 6 per cent in July from the previous month. We think volume growth will remain in the single digits over the next few months, as the pandemic continues to spread in India and people forego non-essential travel,” finds Fitch Ratings.

 

COVID-19 also has adversely impacted the financials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which is likely to see losses this fiscal. In order to meet working capital requirements, AAI has taken fund-based working capital facility of Rs 1500 crore.

The Delhi and Mumbai international airports were given deferral for a period of three months up to July 15, 2020 to make monthly annual fee payment against its annual fee obligation. The Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports have also been granted deferment of four months from July 1, 2020 for payment of concession fee to the Central government.

Tags: civil aviation, indian airlines, indian airports

Latest From Business

Insurers have paid out Rs 1400 crore since the pandemic began.

So you thought corona was good for insurance companies?

Ashok Soota, promoter of Happiest Minds.

Happiest Minds record listing is sign of India's digital drive

Last year, India had raised

India ranks 116 in World Bank's pre-pandemic human capital index

The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market. (PTI)

Price of onions slashed by at least 20 per cent

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham