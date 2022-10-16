Monday, Oct 17, 2022 | Last Update : 11:22 AM IST

  Business   In Other News  16 Oct 2022  Coal is going to be back again as gas becoming unaffordable: FM Sitharaman
Business, In Other News

Coal is going to be back again as gas becoming unaffordable: FM Sitharaman

PTI
Published : Oct 16, 2022, 12:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2022, 12:49 pm IST

Russia has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions that the West put in place after Ukraine invasion

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during her interaction with a group of Indian-overseas scholars and students from various US universities in Washington DC, USA (PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during her interaction with a group of Indian-overseas scholars and students from various US universities in Washington DC, USA (PTI)

Washington: Given the global energy crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that coal is going to be back again as gas has become unaffordable. Sitharaman, who attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, said the western world has seen countries moving to coal.

The Western world has seen countries moving to coal. Austria has already said, and todaythey are going back to coal, Sitharaman told a group of reporters from India during an interaction on Saturday. Russia has sharply curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe in retaliation for sanctions that the West put in place after its invasion of Ukraine.

In late April, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland after they refused Moscow's demand to pay for the deliveries in rubles, Russia's currency.

Also, apart from that many countries in the West are moving away from coal to generate electricity as it contributes to climate change and air pollution.

Responding to a question on her remarks earlier, the finance minister referred to another news item about an old thermal power plant in the United Kingdom being refurbished to generate electricity.

The matter of fact, it is now reviving itself as a thermal unit. So, it's not just India, many countries have gone back. And coal is now going to be back again, because I think gas cannot be afforded. Or it is not available as much as you want, Sitharaman said.

And Europe, of course, has made a conscious decision that they can't get any more gas from Russia, and they have to look for other sources. It's not just us (India), Sitharaman said. 

Tags: russia oil, finance minister nirmala sitharaman, western world, countries moving to coal, unaffordable gas
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Business

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank-IMF, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI Photo)

Avoid unidimensional view of Indian subsidies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to World Bank

The applicant has alleged that dumping of the machines is impacting domestic industries. — Representational Image/PTI

Anti-dumping probe into laser machines

Prior to the BillDesk deal, PayU had acquired CitrusPay, Paysense, and Wibmo. With the BillDesk deal, Prosus’ investment in India would have gone up to over $10 billion. — Representational Image/Pixabay

PayU calls off $4.7 bn deal to buy BillDesk

It was the 15th straight month the figure stayed above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. — Representational Image/DC

Manufacturing PMI eases to 55.1 in September

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham