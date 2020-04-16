Thursday, Apr 16, 2020 | Last Update : 09:39 PM IST

Business, In Other News

You might get your flight ticket refund from airline

PTI
Published : Apr 16, 2020, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2020, 3:37 pm IST

Ministry of Civil Aviation and CEOs of Indian airlines companies spoke about issue of cancellation refunds during lockdown period

Aviation ministry likely to come up with guidelines on refunds for cancelled flight tickets. (AFP Photo)
  Aviation ministry likely to come up with guidelines on refunds for cancelled flight tickets. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said it is deliberating upon forming a set of guidelines on refunds for flight ticket cancellations due to coronavirus lockdown.

Several people have been complaining on social media as domestic airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights due to the lockdown and instead issue credit for future travel.

"A video meeting was held (with the airline CEOs). The ministry is deliberating (on guidelines)," said the ministry spokesperson.

Senior officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation and CEOs of Indian airlines companies met on Wednesday afternoon on the issue of cancellation refunds during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The US had earlier this month directed its airlines to issue refunds to passengers for ticket cancellations done amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India is under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights were suspended for this time period.

Tags: civil aviation ministry, ticket cancellation, flight ticket, coronavirus lockdown, refunds, flights cancelled, indian airlines, coronavirus crisis, covid 19 outbreak
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Curtailed trading hours for debt, currency markets till Apr 30 says RBI

RBI extends reduced trading hours for debt, currency markets till Apr 30

FICCI calls for interest-free, collateral-free loans to support MSMEs amid lockdown. (ANI Photo)

FICCI calls for interest-free loans to support small businesses amid lockdown

construction projects impacted due to covid-19. (DC Photo)

Construction projects worth Rs 59 lakh crore impacted due to covid19

Pandemic to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt for 1st time in 60 years. (PTI Photo)

Asia’s economy to suffer zero growth in 2020: IMF

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham