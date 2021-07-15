Thursday, Jul 15, 2021 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

  Business   In Other News  15 Jul 2021  Petrol price touches new high, breaches Rs 100-mark in Delhi, Mumbai
Business, In Other News

Petrol price touches new high, breaches Rs 100-mark in Delhi, Mumbai

ANI
Published : Jul 15, 2021, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 15, 2021, 9:16 am IST

Petrol prices were hiked by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices were increased by 15 paise

Rates have been increased across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Rates have been increased across the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Petrol prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 107.54 per litre on Thursday, touching another record high figure after fuel rates were hiked again.

The price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 97.45 per litre.

 

Petrol prices were hiked by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices were increased by 15 paise.

In Delhi, the retail price of both petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.54 per litre and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively.

As for Bhopal, petrol prices soared to Rs 109.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.67 per litre.

West Bengal's Kolkata reported Rs 101.74 per litre for petrol and Rs 93.02 per litre for diesel.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation from July 7.

 

Several political parties have protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. Political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and demanded its reduction.

Tags: diesel and petrol prices, petrol price, petrol price hike, petrol price hike in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

A health worker holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 while Charles Chaplin's movies are projected at the Lumiere movie theater, used as vaccination center, in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on March 26, 2021. (Marcelo Manera / AFP)

Sputnik V to be produced at SII from September, says RDIF

The US-based company has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India. (Photo: AP/File)

Twitter appoints new Resident Grievance Officer for India amid row with govt

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (PTI Photo)

Fuel prices hiked again: Petrol at Rs 100.91, diesel at Rs 89.88 in Delhi

The changes have been made by the Department of Financial Services under the finance ministry by amending Life Insurance Corporation of India (Employees) Pension (Amendment) Rules. Besides, some other rules under LIC Act, 1956, have been amended. (PTI Photo)

LIC to have CEO, MD positions; government does away with Chairman post

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham