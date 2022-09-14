Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022 | Last Update : 10:20 PM IST

  Business   In Other News  14 Sep 2022  FM Sitharaman to India Inc: What stops you from investing
Business, In Other News

FM Sitharaman to India Inc: What stops you from investing

THE ASIAN AGE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published : Sep 14, 2022, 7:53 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2022, 7:53 am IST

FM expressed concerns over an issue of payment of dues to micro, small, and medium enterprises and asked big corporates to clear their dues

A file photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)
 A file photo of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged India Inc to invest in India, asking what was stopping them from investing at a time when the entire world was putting money into India. Besides, she also expressed concerns over an issue of payment of dues to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and asked big corporates to clear their dues, adding that smaller businesses will need equal support from both the government and larger established firms.

The finance minister’s remarks come at a time when the government is making concerted efforts for an investment push in order to revive the country's economic growth. Drawing a parallel between India Inc and mythological character Lord Hanuman, Ms Sitharaman also said the government is willing to engage with the industry and take policy action.

"Is it like Hanuman? You don’t believe in your own capacity, in your own strength and there got to be someone standing next to you and say you are Hanuman, do it? Who is that person going to tell Hanuman? It can’t certainly be the government," Ms Sitharaman added.

Exhorting Indian industrialists to invest, she said, "Foreign direct investors as well as foreign portfolio investors are showing confidence to invest in India. If it is not sort of impertinent to say this now, I equally would like to know from the Indian industry what it is that they are hesitant about," she asked while speaking at the Hero Mindmine Summit here.

"Since 2019, when I took charge of the finance ministry, I have been hearing that the industry doesn’t think it’s (environment) conducive. All right! The corporate tax rate was brought down. I keep defending the industry even when people provocatively ask me what I would like to tell the private sector," the finance minister said.

In a move to boost manufacturing and encourage India Inc, the Indian government last year rolled out production-linked incentive scheme as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat with a massive outlay of about Rs.2 lakh crores for more than 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, textiles, etc. "So, this is the time for India. We cannot miss the bus," she added.

Commenting on the overall investment environment scenario, Ms Sitharaman also said companies, who are moving out of China and looking to relocate to India, were doing (investing) so because they find the Indian policy ecosystem a lot more attractive and facilitative for such a move.

Favouring small business houses, Ms Sitharaman asked big corporate houses to clear dues to MSMEs, saying that smaller businesses will need equal support from both the government and larger established firms. "Support to the MSMEs is not just what the government can give. It is certainly largely dependent on that. There are pending payments from Central and state governments and Central and state-owned entities. But I was surprised to find that considerable due pending payments were also from the big industries," she said.

Ms Sitharaman said she could push public sector undertakings (PSUs) and departments and can request states, "I can only appeal to the industry. For all the tears that we shed for the MSMEs, can we limit the time by which the MSME get dues? It was encouraging that larger companies were including the amounts owed to MSMEs in their annual statements, but said they also needed to clear these dues," she added.

The MSMEs are the worst hit with 65.73 per cent of their payments being delayed. As per reports, India’s MSMEs were owed dues worth `10.7 lakh crores at the end of 2021. The delays in payments are from private customers, government departments, and PSUs. Of this, micro and small enterprises are owed `8.73 lakh crores, or 80 per cent of the total pending amount.

Tags: : india inc, finance minister nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Business

Collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) rose 28 per cent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in August, the Finance Ministry said. (ANI)

GST collection rises 28 pc in August to Rs 1.43 lakh cr

Mukesh Ambani (AFP)

Mukesh Ambani buys Dubai's costliest home ever for his son

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed an MoU for establishing an office in Kuala Lumpur in presence of defence secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. (Photo by arrangement)

HAL to open office in Malaysia; Defence PSU eyes at South East Asian market

The government will hold a meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday to explore the option of adopting a common charger for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices. (Representational image: ANI)

Common charger for all electronic devices: Govt to meet industry stakeholders

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham