Government announces steps to boost housing, facilitate homebuyers

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 4:11 pm IST

This window will help in completion of affordable and middle income housing projects.

Sitharaman also said the interest rate on housing building advance will be lowered and linked to the 10-year G-sec yields.
 Sitharaman also said the interest rate on housing building advance will be lowered and linked to the 10-year G-sec yields.

New Delhi: The government on Saturday announced a Rs 10,000 crore special window to provide last-mile funding for completion of ongoing housing projects which are not NPAs or facing bankruptcy proceedings under NCLT.

Announcing the measure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will contribute Rs 10,000 crore for the special window and roughly the same amount is expected from outside investors.

This window will help in completion of affordable and middle income housing projects. The fund will be managed by professionals, the minister added.

Sitharaman also said the interest rate on housing building advance will be lowered and linked to the 10-year G-sec yields.

"Government servants contribute to a major component of demand for houses. This will encourage more government servants to buy new houses," she said.

External commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines will also be relaxed to help housing developers obtain overseas funds.

ECB guidelines will be relaxed to facilitate financing of homebuyers who are eligible under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, in consultation with the central bank.

