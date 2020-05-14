Thursday, May 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

78,042

3,712

Recovered

26,392

1,938

Deaths

2,551

136

Maharashtra259225547975 Gujarat92683562566 Tamil Nadu9227217664 Delhi79982858106 Rajasthan43282573121 Madhya Pradesh41732004232 Uttar Pradesh3758196586 West Bengal22907022077 Andhra Pradesh2137114247 Punjab192420032 Telangana136793934 Jammu and Kashmir97146610 Karnataka95945133 Bihar9403827 Haryana79341811 Odisha5381433 Kerala5354904 Chandigarh191303 Jharkhand177793 Tripura15420 Assam80402 Uttarakhand72461 Himachal Pradesh67353 Chhatisgarh59550 Meghalaya13111 Puducherry1390 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Business, In Other News

Accept loan repayment offer, close case against me: Vijay Mallya asks govt

PTI
Published : May 14, 2020, 9:34 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2020, 9:34 am IST

While congratulating government over Rs 20 lakh crore package, Mallya lamented that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored

Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him. (AFP Photo)
  Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fighting against his extradition to India, on Thursday asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loan dues and close case against him.

While congratulating the Indian government over the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, Mallya lamented that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored.

"Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want but should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State owned Bank loans be constantly ignored?" he said in a tweet.

Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, who is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to estimated Rs 9,000 crore, added,"Please take my money unconditionally and close."

Earlier this month, Mallya had filed an appeal in the UK Supreme Court after losing an appeal in the London High Court against an extradition order to India on alleged charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to Kingfisher Airlines.

In the past, Mallya had tweeted that he had offered to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines to the banks but neither banks were willing to take the money nor the Enforcement Directorate was willing to release his attached assets at the behest of the banks.

Tags: liquor baron, vijay mallya, extradition case, india, indian government, loan dues, mallya extradition case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Business

Govt releases truncated WPI for April; wholesale food inflation falls 3.7%. (AP Photo)

Govt releases truncated April WPI inflation data; 10% deflation in fuel, power basket

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank Managing Director & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh . (PTI Photo)

Bandhan Bank expects recovery of loans extended to micro-credit customers from second quarter of FY21

Mphasis Q4 net profit jumps 32.7 pc to Rs 353.2 cr. (Photo- ANI)

Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 32.7% in the March 2020 quarter

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 PM. (PTI Photo)

FM Nirmala to reveal second tranche of Aatmanirbhar stimulus package at 4 pm today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

2

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

3

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

4

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

5

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham