Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

  Business   In Other News  13 Oct 2021  UN, World Bank, IMF in need of urgent reforms: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Business, In Other News

UN, World Bank, IMF in need of urgent reforms: Finance Minister Sitharaman

PTI
Published : Oct 13, 2021, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2021, 11:21 am IST

Sitharaman arrived in the US Monday for a week-long trip to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF in Washington

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the investors roundtable meeting hosted by FICCI and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in Boston. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the investors roundtable meeting hosted by FICCI and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in Boston. (Photo: PTI)

Boston: Institutions such as United Nations, World Bank and International Monetary Fund need to be urgently reformed as they no longer speak for countries whose issues have remained unattended to for decades, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

All these organizations will have to look at reforming themselves, she said here at Harvard Kennedy School on Tuesday.

 

During the conversation with Professor at Harvard University Lawrence Summers at the talk organized by the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, Sitharaman said while reforms in countries are happening in different stages, these global institutions have remained the way they have been for the last several decades.

Many of them now no longer speak for countries whose issues have remained unattended to for decades together, whether it is on trade, security, monetary framework and on funding development, she stated.

There is a desperate need for all these institutions to be more transparent, represent and speak for countries which don't get adequate representation; and therefore I would think that is something which has to happen immediately.

 

When these institutions become more representative, she said there would be more equitable distribution of resources, more concern for equitable development for growth. This whole dialogue which used to happen - north-south - looked as if it's moving towards irrelevance.

But the issues of north-south still remain. Development has not reached many parts of Africa, many parts of the small Pacific islands. Many parts of those countries, even within countries, where there is differentiated development. So I think that's what would have happened if only this reform agenda had been taken up by these institutions, she said.

Sitharaman arrived in the US Monday for a week-long trip to attend the annual meet of the World Bank and IMF in Washingon as well as G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting. During the official visit to the US, Sitharaman is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

 

She said that participating in the G-20 now for India has got its own importance. India has joined the trio, which refers to the Chair of the G-20, and the one before and the Chair after the current President.

India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and Sitharaman said that whole year, India will work to take the G-20s agenda forward.

She said the G20 meeting for her will be also a process of learning how the current presidency is taking the agenda forward.

More importantly, the OECD has been working in the much discussed global tax or tax on these huge big multinationals so that this practice which is now prevalent that they end up paying tax nowhere.

 

They're neither paying the country where they're doing business and earning the profit, nor are they paying tax in the country where they are located, she said, adding that the current each country for itself' taxation regime has given them an opportunity to end up paying nowhere, which is good for the company, but absolutely of no use for countries where the business is getting generated.

Today, more than 134 countries have come together to have a global tax on all those companies which are operating across nations, making the profit across nations profits in so many geographical jurisdictions, but end up paying no tax in both jurisdictions.

 

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, imf, the world bank
Location: United States, Massachusetts, Boston

Latest From Business

The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data. (Representational image: PTI)

No outage due to power shortage in Delhi: Power Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India asks for waiver of intellectual property rights rights at G20

All but one stocks on the Nifty PSU Bank gained on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Shares of PSU banks gain

The data by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the retail inflation rate last month was the lowest print since April 2021. (Photo: AP/File)

Inflation at 5-month low

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham